Rubberform Logo RubberForm Highlights the Essential Role of Recycled Plastic Rubber Wheel Stops in Parking Lot Safety

RubberForm, the manufacturer of eco-friendly infrastructure safety solutions, releases a new guide on the benefits of recycled plastic rubber wheel stops.

LOCKPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RubberForm, a leader in the manufacture of sustainable safety solutions, has released a comprehensive guide detailing why recycled plastic rubber wheel stops are essential for improving parking lot safety. With a growing focus on sustainability and eco-conscious infrastructure, these innovative products are set to revolutionize how parking lots are managed across commercial, private, and public sectors.

Parking Lot Safety Challenges

Parking lots present numerous challenges, from vehicle collisions to pedestrian safety risks, all exacerbated by unsafe drivers, poor traffic flow, and inadequate infrastructure. Traditional materials like concrete, often used for wheel stops, can crack (aka spall), deteriorate over time, and damage vehicles. Moreover, the environmental footprint of concrete production—known for high energy consumption and resource usage—no longer aligns with modern sustainability goals.

RubberForm's recycled plastic rubber composite wheel stops address these challenges head-on by offering a flexible, durable, and eco-friendly alternative.

The Benefits of Recycled Plastic Rubber Wheel Stops

RubberForm’s, American made wheel stops, made from a proprietary composite of recycled plastic and rubber, offer numerous advantages over traditional materials:

•Durability & Resilience: Unlike concrete, composite material wheel stops resist wear and tear, offering a longer lifespan and reducing maintenance needs.

•Weather Resistance: Composite materials hold up better in extreme weather, providing protection against UV rays, heat, and heavy storms, making them ideal for environments with variable weather conditions.

•Vehicle Protection: The materials flexibility reduces the likelihood of damage to cars and trucks when parking, preserving vehicle integrity. ADA regulations require wheel stops in certain situations, please consult with your local building and ADA requirements.

•Eco-Friendly: RubberForm's wheel stops use recycled materials such as recycled tires and post-industrial plastics, contributing to a circular economy and significantly reducing waste in America.

•Ease of Installation: The lightweight design of recycled composite wheel stops allows for easier and quicker installation, often achievable by a single person, saving both time and money.

•Cost-Effective: With reduced maintenance and installation costs, these recycled composite wheel stops offer long-term savings for parking lot managers and property owners.

•Green Building Requirements: RubberForm’s wheel stops contribute to LEED certification. Consult with the Green Business Certification Institute (GBCI), the organization that issues LEED certification to buildings that meet or exceed certain environmental requirements for more details.

Improved Visibility & Pedestrian Safety

In addition to their durability, RubberForm's wheel stops can be customized with 8 high-visibility polygon colors such as safety yellow, polar white, eco-green, handicap blue, emergency red and many other custom colors available on request. All RubberForm wheel stops have safety yellow endcaps for added safety for pedestrian visibility. This added contrast enhances safety, particularly in low-light conditions and contrasts with the parking lot surface. Another exclusive, patented feature is custom printed logos or other printed text on these colored polygons. This is the first for RubberForm. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), one in five accidents occur in parking lots, with rates increasing during busy times like holidays. Properly marked parking spaces with visible wheel stops reduce the risk of accidents and improve car, buildings, and pedestrian safety.

Supporting a Greener Future

RubberForm’s recycled plastic rubber wheel stops are not just a safety solution—they are a step towards a more sustainable future. As eco-friendly products made in the USA, they help businesses and municipalities meet sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions, waste, and energy consumption. RubberForm is the only US manufacturer of this type of wheel stop, all the rest are imported and are made of questionable materials. The imported wheel stops material has been tested by third party labs and has been found to be toxic, do your research and due diligence when purchasing.

“The demand for our American-made sustainable safety solutions is increasing, and our recycled plastic rubber wheel stops provide an effective and environmentally responsible way to improve parking lot safety,” said Bill Robbins, President and Founder of RubberForm. “We’re proud to offer products that protect people and the planet while also being cost-effective and reliable.”

Take a look at RubberForm’s new guide on the benefits of recycled plastic rubber wheel stops for parking lot safety: https://rubberform.com/recycled-wheel-stops-parking-lot-safety/ .

For more information about RubberForm and their products, visit www.rubberform.com.

About RubberForm:

RubberForm is the leading American manufacturer specializing in creating high-quality, sustainable products from recycled rubber and plastic. Based in Lockport, NY, the company is committed to innovation and environmental stewardship, transforming waste materials into durable, cost-effective solutions for traffic safety, industrial safety applications, construction site safety, and commercial use. RubberForm’s wide range of products, all made in the USA, not only supports the American economy but also helps reduce environmental impact, making it a preferred choice for customers dedicated to sustainability and quality.

