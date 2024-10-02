NCCER Launches New Construction Foreman Certification Program

A comprehensive training solution to reduce risk and retain employees

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) released its new Construction Foreman Certification Program, another comprehensive program in its Construction Leadership Series. Developed in conjunction with industry subject matter experts, this online training and certification program provides a flexible, turnkey solution to train and qualify current and upcoming foremen in the critical areas of people management, communication, quality, safety and productivity.

Research from the Construction Industry Institute highlights a significant gap in formal training for construction foremen, as many craft professionals are promoted to foreman without the proper preparation. The research further states that industry investment in training for foremen is “one of the biggest opportunities for the industry to improve productivity and performance,” yet many contractors cite time and resource constraints as barriers.

NCCER’s new foreman training program eliminates these barriers by providing a self-paced, online program accessible anytime, anywhere. The engaging courses include audio, text, activities and videos with industry leaders talking to individuals through practical, real-world lessons.

“Foremen are the backbone of our industry. They make plans reality by leading people, managing work, solving problems and making decisions. The foreman is crucial to project success,” said Boyd Worsham, NCCER President and CEO. “NCCER’s Construction Foreman Certification Program will allow more individuals to invest in their future, and more companies to invest in their people through professionally designed learning and certification.”

Ultimately, the program serves two key organizational objectives — risk reduction and employee retention. It can shorten the learning curve and help current and future foremen become highly effective leaders more quickly.

Learn more about NCCER’s Construction Foreman Certification Program at nccer.org/foreman.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized certifications and credentials. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org.

