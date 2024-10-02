GSA Seeks Ideas for the Sixth U.S. Open Government National Action Plan

Representing the United States’ interests as a founding member of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the U.S. Open Government Secretariat within the Government Services Administration (GSA) seeks public comments as it kicks off the co-creation process for the Sixth U.S. Open Government National Action Plan (NAP). GSA invites input from a wide and diverse array of stakeholders from the public, private, advocacy, not-for-profit, and philanthropic sectors, including state, local, tribal, and territorial governments. Members of the public as well as agency personnel are encouraged to provide feedback. Public and agency input is critical in shaping a NAP that reflects the needs and priorities of the American people.

OGP is an international alliance between federal/state/local governments and civil society organizations committed to upholding and strengthening democracy through the principles of open government. OGP members are required to create national and local action plans every two to three years to further implement transparency measures at all levels of government.

For more information or to provide input on NAP 6, see the Request for Information (RFI). The RFI is open for public comment until Tuesday, November 12, 2024. More information about the Open Government Secretariat and past NAPs can be found on the GSA’s website.