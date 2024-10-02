Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,842 in the last 365 days.

GSA Seeks Ideas for the Sixth U.S. Open Government National Action Plan

Representing the United States’ interests as a founding member of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the U.S. Open Government Secretariat within the Government Services Administration (GSA) seeks public comments as it kicks off the co-creation process for the Sixth U.S. Open Government National Action Plan (NAP).  GSA invites input from a wide and diverse array of stakeholders from the public, private, advocacy, not-for-profit, and philanthropic sectors, including state, local, tribal, and territorial governments.  Members of the public as well as agency personnel are encouraged to provide feedback.  Public and agency input is critical in shaping a NAP that reflects the needs and priorities of the American people.

OGP is an international alliance between federal/state/local governments and civil society organizations committed to upholding and strengthening democracy through the principles of open government.  OGP members are required to create national and local action plans every two to three years to further implement transparency measures at all levels of government.

For more information or to provide input on NAP 6, see the Request for Information (RFI).  The RFI is open for public comment until Tuesday, November 12, 2024.  More information about the Open Government Secretariat and past NAPs can be found on the GSA’s website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GSA Seeks Ideas for the Sixth U.S. Open Government National Action Plan

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more