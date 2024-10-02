NEW BOOK HELPS GOLFERS BETTER UNDERSTAND THE GAME AND ITS NUANCES

Be Your Best Golfer Brandon Williams, author

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Any casual observer might think that golf is a game of mechanics, getting all the particulars about stance, form and swing in harmony in order to have successful results.That’s not wrong, but there’s more to it than that.“In golf,” writes Brandon Williams, “you have to discover how to keep your mind calm and keep your thoughts under your control. You have to discover the feeling of the swing and how to perform it successfully and consistently.”That’s one of the basic tenets in Williams’ book BE YOUR BEST GOLFER , a guide to understanding the rules, techniques, strategies and processes to help people improve the game and get maximum enjoyment from it.Williams explains that there are basic skills, and beginners would be wise to master them rather than get too cute. “Don’t make the mistake that your swing has to be too fancy,” he warns. He also points out that while the game initially will start out with heavy emphasis on physical skills, the physical-mental ratio will start tipping more to the mental as players gain experience.He also emphasizes discovering for yourself what works and what feels comfortable. Habits formed at an early stage will tend to stick with you if you hone them and want them to.Williams notes that his book is a useful primer but not the ultimate answer to learning golf. That comes only from playing the game and experiencing it on the course.The book provides much information on many aspects of the game: club selection, grip, stance, aim, backswing, downswing, pitching, chipping, playing out of the sand, ball path, reading greens, spin, difference in golf balls, and a glossary of terms, among other things.“After you’ve finished reading this book, you will have a finished, outlined map, and from that point on, you can begin to explore golf with more confidence.”One of Williams’ mentors, Rev. David P. Begany SSJ, was very impressed with BE YOUR BEST GOLFER. "As a golf mentor to Brandon, I was curious when he told me he was writing a book about the subject,” he said. “When I examined it, I was astonished by the attention to detail both in words and pictures that this young author provided. In fact, very few at his age could produce a work like this. As an experienced golfer, I too, have found helpful instruction and guidance in Mr. Williams' writings.”Other praise has been pouring in from users.“This book was very helpful. Before I read it I had a trouble hitting the ball. Ever since reading this book my swing is more natural and I’m able to hit the ball into the areas that I want it to go.” –Tre Prout“At first I was having a hard time knowing how to swing the club back and hit the ball, but after reading some of Mr. Williams’ book, I started to understand better and see some improvement in my swing and hitting the ball.” – Martin Mercadel“The book helped improve my golf skills. The book covers every aspect of the game with clear illustrations and step-by-step instructions. Would definitely recommend.” –Phillip Petty“This book was a great start for beginners. From how to hold the clubs to how to swing. With clear directions, this book tells you everything you need to know to start your journey into the world golf.” – Tajh WattsBE YOUR BEST GOLFER is available on Barnes & Noble and other popular retail outlets where books as sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORBrandon Williams decided to play golf to honor an uncle who got him interested in the game but never had the chance to play with him. The sport came naturally to him. Natural talent needs proper guidance to excel. Brandon often had multiple coaches who taught him multiple approaches that served to confuse him. This thought served him well when he had the chance to be team captain in school, attend Loyola University, and get involved in helping others learn the game, starting with children ages 5 to 9. He wrote an instructional book on golf to help beginners and also help those more familiar with the game get a refresher. Visit www.beyourbestgolfer.org

