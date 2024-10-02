Endoscopy Devices Market Expanding at a Healthy 7.5% CAGR, To Reach a Value of US$ 103.59 Billion From 2024-2032

Endoscopy Devices Market

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions and rising demand for minimally invasive are the key factors propelling the market growth.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices, which come with high-definition cameras to ensure diagnostic precision in real-time, are being increasingly used owing to their early detection capabilities.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An in-depth analysis of the endoscopy devices market segmentation assists stakeholders in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 54.30 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 103.59 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:An endoscope is a medical equipment that comes with a light attached. It is used for looking inside a body cavity or organ without major surgery. An endoscope is inserted through a natural opening in the body, such as the rectum during a sigmoidoscopy or the mouth for a bronchoscopy. It makes use of fiber optics to illuminate and capture images of the inside of the body. A medical procedure performed using any type of endoscope is called an endoscopy.

Endoscopy has experienced significant advancements in recent times. It now facilitates some forms of surgery with the help of a modified endoscope. Procedures such as the removal of small tumors from the lungs or the digestive system, sealing of fallopian tubes, and the removal of the gallbladder can now be performed using endoscopes. With rising healthcare spending and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the endoscopy devices market demand is anticipated to rise.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2023: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 54.30 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 2032: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 103.59 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
• 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 7.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032
• 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2023
• 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚: 2019–2022
• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝: 2024–2032

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The presence of a diverse range of participants characterizes the market for endoscopy devices. The market has the presence of several established players. The top market participants are continuously improving their technologies to maintain a competitive edge in the market. Also, the expected entry of new players is poised to intensify the competition.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• Arthrex, Inc.• Cook Medical• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation• Hoya Corporation• Johnson & Johnson• Olympus Corporation• Richard Wolf GmbH• PENTAX Medical• STERIS• Stryker Corporation𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Rise in Gastrointestinal Diseases: The rise in gastrointestinal diseases is one of the major factors driving the endoscopy devices market growth. With the increasing prevalence of conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer, the demand for minimally invasive and therapeutic procedures has increased.Expanding Elderly Population: The need for endoscopy devices is further fueled by the expanding elderly population across the globe. Rising age increases the susceptibility to health issues, thereby driving the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. Endoscopy devices, known for their minimally invasive nature, play a vital role in addressing the healthcare needs of the elderly population. Also, North America has the presence of several leading endoscopy device manufacturers and research institutions that continuously innovate and introduce advanced endoscopic devices.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the endoscopy devices market from 2024 to 2032. The rapidly growing population in APAC exhibits robust demand for endoscopy devices. Besides, increased healthcare awareness and the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases propels the regional market growth.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

By Type Outlook
• Endoscopes
• Endoscopy Visualization Systems
• Accessories
• Others

By Application Outlook
• Laparoscopy
• Bronchoscopy
• Otoscopy
• Arthroscopy
• Urology Endoscopy
• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
• Others

By End Use Outlook
• Hospitals
• Outpatient Facilities
• Others

By Regional Outlook
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

What is the estimated CAGR for the endoscopy devices market?
The endoscopy devices market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2032.

What will be the estimated market value by the end of 2032?
The market for endoscopy devices is projected to reach USD 103.59 billion by 2032.

Which type segment held the largest market share?
The endoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By application analysis, which segment witnessed the largest endoscopy devices market share?
The gastrointestinal endoscopy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023. 