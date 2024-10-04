Van Boxel Building Supply to Exhibit at RoofCON 2024 in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Boxel Building Supply is excited to announce its participation in RoofCON 2024, one of the leading conferences for roofing and solar industry professionals. The event will be held from October 23-25, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, where Van Boxel will be exhibiting at Booth 1003.

As a trusted provider of high-quality roofing and building materials, Van Boxel Building Supply will be connecting with contractors, builders, and industry leaders during the expo. Attendees will have the chance to meet with the Van Boxel team to learn more about the company’s broad product offerings, which include roofing underlayment, shingles, water shields, and other essential building materials.

“RoofCON is an excellent opportunity for us to engage with professionals who are shaping the future of the roofing industry,” said a representative from Van Boxel Building Supply. “We are eager to showcase our commitment to delivering top-quality materials and discuss how we can support their projects.”

What to Expect at Booth 1003:

-Engage with industry experts to discuss the latest trends in roofing materials.

-Explore Van Boxel’s range of roofing solutions.

-Receive insights on how to optimize roofing projects with high-quality, cost-effective materials.

RoofCON 2024 is recognized as the premier event for roofing and solar professionals, offering a blend of business development opportunities, educational sessions, and networking events.

For more information about Van Boxel Building Supply and its participation at RoofCON 2024, visit www.VanBoxelSupply.com.

About VanBoxel Building Supply:

Located in Chardon, Ohio, VanBoxel Building Supply is known for offering a wide selection of high-quality building and remodeling materials. By manufacturing and distributing their own roofing products, they deliver premium solutions directly to customers, cutting out the middleman and offering significant savings. Their extensive product range includes roofing materials, flooring, doors, and more, serving the needs of contractors, builders, and homeowners alike.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.