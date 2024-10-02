Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,845 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Shuts Down Another Ghost Gun Dealer Following Illegal Sales in Connecticut

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

10/02/2024

Attorney General Tong Shuts Down Another Ghost Gun Dealer Following Illegal Sales in Connecticut

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that Utah-based AR Industries will cease operations in a settlement with the State arising from the company’s sale of illegal untraceable ghost gun parts.

AR Industries must dissolve, surrender its internet domain, and deactivate all social media accounts. AR’s principal must report annually whether she or any agents of AR have formed any business to resume sale of ghost gun parts. Should any agents resume sale of ghost gun parts through a new business, she must attest to full compliance with Connecticut laws. Should AR associates sell illegally in Connecticut, or violate any other terms of the settlement, a $205,000 penalty will be enforced.

“Ghost guns exist to evade law enforcement and registration. They are untraceable and illegal in Connecticut. AR Industries shipped these crime guns into Connecticut in violation of our laws and we are shutting them down. Our message to ghost gun dealers is clear—if you ship to Connecticut, we will find you and hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

This is the third settlement reached with ghost gun dealers involving illegal sales into Connecticut. Florida-based ghost gun dealer Steel Fox Firearms has also dissolved in a similar settlement with the State. Attorney General Tong has also reached a $425,000 settlement with North Carolina-based Hell Fire Armory which requires strong disclaimers and controls to prevent sales in Connecticut. The company will be required to report compliance to the Office of the Attorney General for six years. If the company complies with all terms of the agreement all but $16,000 of the civil penalty will be suspended.

The case against one other defendant remains pending.

On October 1, 2019, Connecticut banned the sale and receipt of unfinished frame and lower receiver gun components lacking serial numbers or unique identification, which are used to build ghost guns.

Assistant Attorneys General Rebecca Quinn, Katherine Hagmann-Borsenstein and Addison Keilty, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Mike Wertheimer, head of the Consumer Protection Section are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Shuts Down Another Ghost Gun Dealer Following Illegal Sales in Connecticut

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more