10/02/2024

Attorney General Tong Shuts Down Another Ghost Gun Dealer Following Illegal Sales in Connecticut

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today that Utah-based AR Industries will cease operations in a settlement with the State arising from the company’s sale of illegal untraceable ghost gun parts.

AR Industries must dissolve, surrender its internet domain, and deactivate all social media accounts. AR’s principal must report annually whether she or any agents of AR have formed any business to resume sale of ghost gun parts. Should any agents resume sale of ghost gun parts through a new business, she must attest to full compliance with Connecticut laws. Should AR associates sell illegally in Connecticut, or violate any other terms of the settlement, a $205,000 penalty will be enforced.

“Ghost guns exist to evade law enforcement and registration. They are untraceable and illegal in Connecticut. AR Industries shipped these crime guns into Connecticut in violation of our laws and we are shutting them down. Our message to ghost gun dealers is clear—if you ship to Connecticut, we will find you and hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

This is the third settlement reached with ghost gun dealers involving illegal sales into Connecticut. Florida-based ghost gun dealer Steel Fox Firearms has also dissolved in a similar settlement with the State. Attorney General Tong has also reached a $425,000 settlement with North Carolina-based Hell Fire Armory which requires strong disclaimers and controls to prevent sales in Connecticut. The company will be required to report compliance to the Office of the Attorney General for six years. If the company complies with all terms of the agreement all but $16,000 of the civil penalty will be suspended.

The case against one other defendant remains pending.

On October 1, 2019, Connecticut banned the sale and receipt of unfinished frame and lower receiver gun components lacking serial numbers or unique identification, which are used to build ghost guns.

Assistant Attorneys General Rebecca Quinn, Katherine Hagmann-Borsenstein and Addison Keilty, and Deputy Associate Attorney General Mike Wertheimer, head of the Consumer Protection Section are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

