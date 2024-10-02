Van Boxel Building Supply Ready to Support Post-Hurricane Helene Repairs

CHARDON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Helene, Van Boxel Building Supply is stepping up to provide critical roofing, building, and flood repair materials to affected areas. As homeowners and contractors face the immediate challenges of securing properties and starting repairs, Van Boxel is committed to offering fast and reliable access to essential products, such as roof tarps, synthetic underlayment, and waterproofing materials.

The aftermath of severe hurricanes often leaves communities scrambling for building supplies, particularly in the crucial first few weeks before insurance claims are approved—often a process that can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, temporary solutions like roof tarps are critical in preventing further water damage, while roofing contractors and builders need fast access to durable materials to begin repairs as quickly as possible.

“We understand that after a storm like Hurricane Helene, timing is everything,” said a representative of Van Boxel Building Supply. “We are working around the clock to make sure that contractors and homeowners have the materials they need to start repairs immediately. From tarps to full roofing systems, we’re committed to helping communities rebuild.”

Available Products for Immediate Repairs:

-Roof Tarps: Essential for preventing further water damage.

Roofing Materials: Shingles, underlayment, ice and water shields, and more for fast, durable repairs.

-Waterproofing Supplies: Drip edges, sealants, and other products to protect structures from future storms.

-Flood Damage Repair: Subflooring, plywood, and water-resistant doors available to address water damage.

Van Boxel Building Supply offers direct purchasing to help contractors access materials faster, bypassing delays common with traditional suppliers. This is especially important for roofing professionals who need to act swiftly before insurance claims are fully processed.

For roofing and building professionals, Van Boxel’s wide range of high-quality, affordable materials can help meet the growing demand during the recovery period following Hurricane Helene.

For more information on how Van Boxel Building Supply can support your rebuilding efforts, visit www.VanBoxelSupply.com or contact our customer service team for immediate assistance.

About VanBoxel Building Supply:

Located in Chardon, Ohio, VanBoxel Building Supply is known for offering a wide selection of high-quality building and remodeling materials. By manufacturing and distributing their own roofing products, they deliver premium solutions directly to customers, cutting out the middleman and offering significant savings. Their extensive product range includes roofing materials, flooring, doors, and more, serving the needs of contractors, builders, and homeowners alike.

