IGS Scores Perfect 100 in Energy Giant's Field Verification Report

IGS, a leading provider of on-site surface protection solutions, has achieved an unprecedented score of 100 out of 100 in a recent Field Verification report.

This report reflects our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of every IGS employee.” — Mark Braithwaite, Global HSE Director at Integrated Global Services

COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Global Services ( IGS ), a leading provider of on-site surface protection solutions , has achieved an unprecedented score of 100 out of 100 in a recent Field Verification report conducted by an American multinational energy corporation. The evaluation highlights IGS's exceptional performance across multiple critical areas.Key Performance AreasThe Field Verification report assesses contractors and solutions providers on various aspects, including:• HES (Health, Environment, and Safety) Performance Management- HES KPI performance vs. targets- Tracking and reporting (e.g. -timeliness and accuracy of reporting hours and incidents)• HES Management- Subcontractor management- SSE program management- Mitigation Plans- Behavior Based Safety- Incident Investigation and Reporting program management- Hazard Identification- Stop Work Authority• Action Item Management- Acceptable performance indicates assigned ownership, timely management, completion & validation of identified actions• Field Verification- Reviews field-validated conformance to expectations• Local Focus- Forum engagement & participation- HES organization- Employee Benefits (i.e. medical services, craft & HES training and its record)- Employee Engagement (i.e. employee performance appraisal)- Regulatory Compliance (i.e. but not limited to Pollution prevention, Medical examination, PPE, P2K3, Substance abuse, Certification, MSDS, Industrial Hygiene)- ERPThe total number of manhours during the shutdown was more than 1 million, of which IGS completed 15,000. IGS's score demonstrates its commitment to excellence in each of these crucial areas, setting a new benchmark in the industry.Post-Project FeedbackIn addition to the perfect score, the energy corporation provided glowing feedback on IGS's performance at their 2024 Turnaround:• Overall Performance: Rated as "one of the best" compared to other contractors• Knowledge & Professionalism: Very Satisfied• Project Planning & Actions Implemented: Very Satisfied• Site Execution and Schedule Adherence: Very Satisfied• Safe Work Practices: Very Satisfied• Representative & Flexibility to Changes: Very SatisfiedThis exceptional feedback underscores IGS's dedication to delivering excellent service and maintaining the highest standards in the energy sector.Industry ImplicationsAchieving a perfect score in such a comprehensive evaluation is a rare accomplishment in the energy industry. This recognition not only solidifies IGS's position as a leader in on-site surface protection but also sets a new standard for performance and safety in the field."We are incredibly proud of this achievement," said Mark Braithwaite, Global HSE Director at Integrated Global Services. "This report reflects our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of every IGS employee."

