FALANA AND JEUNE LIO SET TO PERFORM AT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ASSEMBLY IN ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE ON OCTOBER 9-10

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falana and Jeune Lio are set to perform at next week’s inaugural Economic Development Assembly: Advancing Africa’s Future taking place October 9 and 10 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.Joining the growing list of leaders from the political, private sector, cultural and philanthropic worlds participating in the two-day convening include, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania and current Chairperson of the African Union, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone; Eve Bazaïba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Alain-Richard Donwahi, President, COP15; Charlot Magayi, Founder & CEO, Mukuru Clean Stoves; Devon Long, Investment Associate, Bridgewater Associate; Franck Kacou, Universal Music Africa Managing Director; Gbenga Akinnagbe, Actor and Writer; Isabelle Djeni, Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Group; Nat Kwabena Adisi (Bola Ray), CEO of EIB Network and Empire Group; Ousmane Diagana, Regional Vice President for West and Central Africa, World Bank; Pawal Swiatek, COO, Moniepoint; Porter Diehl, Deputy CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Romuald Wadagni, Senior Minister of Economy and Finance, Benin; Sérgio Pimenta, Regional Vice President for Africa, International Finance Corporation; Shain Shapiro, Executive Director, Center for Music Ecosystem; Dr. Uche Ralph-Opara, Chief Health Officer, Project Hope.The Economic Development Assembly will present a strong investment case for the G20—the world's largest economies—to boost their contributions to IDA and help achieve a $120 billion replenishment by December 2024. Topics and themes to be addressed at the two-day Assembly include the opportunity presented by the continent’s creative economy, catalyzing private investment to build on IDA’s efforts in Africa, the future of responsible business and addressing debt to accelerate development.The Assembly will bring together high level decision makers with a diverse program of sessions and speakers, including panel discussions on the Sunrise of the African Century; Catalyzing Private Investment to Complement IDA's Efforts in Africa; How the Creative Economy can Drive Growth and Foster Entrepreneurship on the Continent; The Future of Ethical Investing on The African Continent; Rethinking Debt: Innovative Solutions to Accelerate Development; Changing Sub-Saharan Africa’s Growth Trajectory ; IDA’s Impact on Energy, Infrastructure, and Employment.Previously announced speakers will include H.E Alassane Ouattara, President of Côte d'Ivoire; H.E Robert Beugré Mambé, Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire; Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank; Hafou Touré, CEO, HTS Partners; Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen; Jane Lumumba, Africa Director, High-Level Climate Champions; Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Chief Resource Mobilisation & Growth Officer, Gavi; Matsi Modise, Africa Lead, World Climate Foundation; Mike Silverstrini, CEO, Energea; Neal Rijkenberg, Minister of Finance of Eswatini; Nialé Kaba, Minister of Planning and Development, President of the Board of Governors, African Development Bank; Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates; Nomzamo Mbatha, Actress, humanitarian, Global Citizen Ambassador; Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Goodbye Malaria; Pepukaye Bardouille, Director of Bridgetown Initiative and Special Adviser on Climate Resilience to Prime Minister Mia Mottley; Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman, Harith General Partners; and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Singer-songwriter. The assembly will be hosted by Cameroonian actress, international host, television presenter, and philanthropist Sophy Aiida.Presenting partners of the Economic Development Assembly include international advocacy organization Global Citizen and asset management firm Bridgewater Associates, in partnership with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire and Harith General Partners, and supported by Global Citizen’s global partner Citi. Co-chairs of the Assembly include Nir Bar Dea, CEO, Bridgewater Associates and Tshepo Mahloele, Founder & Chairman, Harith General Partners. Click here to register interest in attending the Economic Development Assembly.IDA helps lift low-income countries out of poverty through targeted grants and loans that support economic development. Currently, more than 600 million people lack access to electricity across the African continent, severely impacting their quality of life and access to basic necessities, including healthcare, food and nutrition, education, and economic opportunity. With increased ambition and financial support from donors, IDA stands ready to expand electricity access to 250 million people in Africa by 2030 - as part of an ambitious “Mission 300” push to connect 300M people together with the African Development Bank, Nutrition financing remains historically underfunded despite being a key determinant of long term health and development. This year, the World Bank must secure more than USD$120B in financing for its IDA21 replenishment to be able to advance these goals. IDA21 can turn the tide for improved food security and nutrition. In the Joint Nairobi IDA Communique, 19 African Heads of State acknowledged the vital role of IDA as “dependable development partner for Africa” and identified food security and nutrition as IDA21 priorities within the areas of stronger human capital.New research from Bridgewater Associates, Changing Sub-Saharan Africa’s Growth Trajectory, highlights the potential of economic growth amidst the region’s rapidly expanding population. Over the coming decades, the region's share of the global working-age population is projected to grow from 10 to 25 percent. This transformation will be a key driver of economic and geopolitical shifts worldwide, as Africa as a continent has the potential to become an engine of global economic growth. However, current trajectories suggest a risk of stagnation, which could leave a significant portion of the world behind, with far-reaching consequences.The research underscores the need for urgent collaborative action among policymakers, private investors, and Multilateral Development Banks to harness the economic opportunities presented by Sub-Saharan Africa’s demographic growth. By doing so, the global community can help ensure a prosperous future for the region and contribute to the global fight against extreme poverty.The Economic Development Assembly will serve as a precursor to the G20 Summit, being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in November and the IDA21 replenishment conference, being held in Seoul, Korea in December 2024.More information about the Economic Development Assembly and its objectives can be found on www.globalcitizen.org - Ends -

