Loopit and Bonzah Announce Seamless Car Rental Insurance Integration

Loopit integrates Bonzah’s insurance solution into its car rental platform, simplifying insurance purchase and verification for rental providers.

This partnership reduces operational complexity and risk for car rental companies using Loopit’s platform.

The integration enhances efficiency by automating insurance verification within the booking process, benefiting both providers and customers.



ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loopit, a leading innovator in vehicle subscription and car rental software, has announced a strategic partnership with Bonzah, an insurtech company specializing in car rental insurance. This integration introduces a groundbreaking insurance solution tailored for car rental providers using Loopit's platform, which powers websites and booking systems for industry leaders such as Avis and Sixt.

Traditionally, car rental customers have had to navigate insurance options separately or provide proof of third-party insurance, creating additional steps in the booking process. Rental companies have also faced challenges in verifying customer insurance, often relying on time-consuming and unreliable methods. Loopit's partnership with Bonzah solves these problems by embedding the insurance purchase directly into the car rental booking flow.

Renters can now purchase insurance seamlessly as part of the rental booking process in a single payment, and credible proof of coverage is automatically provided to the rental company, streamlining a previously cumbersome and high-risk step.

“By integrating insurance directly into our platform, we’re addressing a key pain point for rental providers,” said Michael Higgins, CEO and co-founder of Loopit. “Rental companies using Loopit can now ensure that their customers have verified insurance coverage from the moment they reserve a vehicle, reducing operational complexity and risk.”

Bonzah's CEO Brandon Rockow added, “We’re excited to partner with Loopit to deliver an integrated solution that simplifies the insurance process for both customers and car rental providers. Together, we’re creating a seamless, technology-driven experience that enhances the efficiency and security of rental operations.”

Loopit’s platform powers a wide range of vehicle subscription and car rental businesses, enabling them to expand their services and increase operational efficiency. This partnership with Bonzah further enhances Loopit’s offering by addressing one of the biggest challenges for rental companies—ensuring timely and accurate insurance verification.

The Bonzah integration is now available for car rental providers on the Loopit platform, providing an immediate solution for rental companies looking to streamline their insurance processes and improve operational efficiency.

About Loopit

Loopit is the world’s leading vehicle subscription and car rental software provider, trusted by global car rental companies. The Loopit platform offers comprehensive solutions for car rental providers, including customer acquisition, billing, fleet management, and analytics, helping them streamline operations and enhance service offerings. Loopit supports rental companies, dealerships, and OEMs in launching and scaling subscription and rental services.

About Bonzah

Bonzah is a leading provider of car rental damage and liability insurance. Licensed in all 50 US states, Bonzah provides customers with affordable insurance options directly at the time of booking, reducing the complexity of securing coverage. Bonzah’s mission is to simplify the insurance process for both travelers and car rental providers, delivering peace of mind and operational efficiency through innovative, integrated solutions.

Contact George Skentzos Head of Marketing & Customer Experience 470-264-4398 george.skentzos@loopit.co

