Avint Announces Leadership Expansion: Brian Edwards Promoted to Chief Growth Officer, Kevin Thomas Joins as Chief Solutions Officer

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avint LLC, a leading provider of innovative cybersecurity solutions, announces two key leadership appointments.



Brian Edwards has been promoted to chief growth officer, where he will oversee Avint’s strategic growth and business development initiatives. Edwards recently secured Avint’s placement on GSA’s OASIS+ contract for the Small Business, Woman-Owned, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned tracks, further solidifying the company’s federal contracting capabilities.

“Brian’s leadership and experience have been instrumental in driving our growth,” said Marcie Nagel, Avint CEO. “His recent success in securing OASIS+ positions us to deliver expanded services to federal clients, enhancing our ability to support critical missions.”

Avint is also excited to welcome Kevin Thomas as chief solutions officer. With over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity solutions for federal agencies, Thomas will lead Avint’s technical strategy and solutions delivery.

“Kevin’s expertise in cybersecurity architecture will strengthen our capabilities and help federal agencies address emerging threats,” Nagel added.

“I’m eager to build on Avint’s success and further our mission of protecting federal operations,” said Edwards.

Thomas echoed these sentiments, noting, “I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions that defend critical systems.”

These appointments highlight Avint’s commitment to growth and excellence in federal cybersecurity. It also comes at a key moment in Avint’s growth and the launch of AREA, a first-in-market, advanced machine learning tool focused on cybersecurity. AREA contextualizes threat intelligence by correlating the MITRE ATT&CK framework with technology, people, system, and vulnerability data.

“AREA provides a quantum leap forward in data-driven risk management decision-making and remediation prioritization that is both tactical and strategic. For target rich, resource poor environments, AREA is a must-have!” said Nagel.

Avint delivers transformational cybersecurity solutions to achieve government mission success. As a fast-growing, service-disabled veteran-owned and women-owned small business, Avint offers defense, intelligence and national security customers innovative options for securing systems anywhere at any time. Through proven past performance in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions within complex environments, the Avint team is trusted for ensuring excellent outcomes. Avint was founded by CEO Marcie Nagel, a recognized national cybersecurity expert, U.S. Air Force and FBI veteran. Learn more at www.avintllc.com.

