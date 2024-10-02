Navient to announce third quarter 2024 results, host earnings webcast Oct. 30

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its 2024 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The results are scheduled to be released the same day by 7:00 a.m. on Navient.com/investors. In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at SEC.gov.



The webcast and presentation slides also will be available on Navient.com/investors. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit the company’s investor website to access the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com

