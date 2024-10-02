Fogo de Chão Unveils Exclusive Early Booking Program for 2024 Holiday Gatherings

Global Restaurant Brand Introduces Advance Reservation Incentives for Group Events, Featuring Complimentary Dining Cards for Host and Guests

DALLAS, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, announces its new Early Booking program for group dining events of 15 or more this holiday season*. This offer allows guests to secure an exceptional group experience for any occasion whether it be a business dinner, holiday party, or a dining experience with friends and family. Planners who book their November and December events between now and October 31st, will receive Fogo de Chão dining cards for their guests and themselves, valid at all U.S. Fogo de Chão locations, including Puerto Rico. Prominent companies such as Capitol One, United Airlines, Salesforce, Oracle and Bain Capital have already secured their group dining reservation for the holiday season, making Fogo the premier destination for unforgettable experiences this holiday season.



Groups of 15+ people booking events for this holiday season will receive:

A $25 dining card per guest (valid toward the purchase of two adult churrasco dinners)

per guest (valid toward the purchase of two adult churrasco dinners) A $100 dining card for the host (also valid toward the purchase of two adult churrasco dinners)

“As we approach the holiday season, we’re excited to offer our guests the opportunity to host unforgettable gatherings for their friends, family and colleagues,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “At Fogo, we strive to provide our guests with continued value and variety. Our Early Booking offering ensures that planners can provide their guests with an extraordinary dining experience while enjoying exclusive rewards.”

The Early Booking promotion provides guests with no additional fees typically seen with larger dining reservations and provides a menu suitable for an array of dietary tribes including vegan, pescatarian, gluten-free, keto, and more. Groups of 15 or more can experience Fogo’s signature prix-fixe selection, the Full Churrasco Experience and customizable menu packages that include premium cuts like Bone-In Ribeye, Lamb Chops, the house specialty, Picanha —the prime part of the top sirloin. Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new booking program, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you please visit Fogo.com.

*Reservation and signed confirmation agreement for qualifying events are required and must be executed by Thursday, October 31, 2024. Qualifying group dining events must be for groups of 15 or more and be held between Friday, November 1, 2024–Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





