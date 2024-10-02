PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 Bong Go set to seek re-election bid; reaffirms commitment of 'tapang at malasakit' in serving the Filipino people Senator Christopher "Bong" Go announced in a radio interview on Tuesday, October 1, that he will file his Certificate of Candidacy in his re-election bid this Thursday. In a phone patch interview, Go confirmed his plans to seek another term, reflecting on his journey as a simple "probinsyano" from Mindanao who does not waste any opportunity to be of service to others. "Plano ko po this week, mag-file po ng ating reelection ngayong Huwebes," Go stated. "Isa pong personal na karangalan para sa isang simpleng probinsyano, taga-Mindanao rin po, na makapagserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino," he added. Go took the opportunity to thank the Filipino people for the trust they have given him throughout his tenure as Senator. He emphasized that his primary mission has always been to serve the country and its people to the best of his abilities. "Sa mga kababayan nating Pilipino, ako po'y patuloy na magseserbisyo po sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said. Go reiterated that he is not the type of politician who makes empty promises. Instead, he focuses on getting the job done and letting his action speak for itself, particularly in helping the marginalized sectors of society. "Hindi po ako politiko na mangangako, pero gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho," Go affirmed, making clear his intent to continue his work. "Ang pwede ko pong ialay sa inyo ay ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho dahil bisyo ko po ang magserbisyo sa ating mga kababayan," he said, reinforcing his well-known tagline. During the interview, Go also stressed that his efforts will prioritize helping the poor and vulnerable, expanding healthcare services, promoting the role of sports in nation-building, and safeguarding the future generations of Filipinos. He currently serves as chairperson of the Senate Committees on Health, on Sports, and on Youth. Moreover, Go is has consistently advocated for quality education, job generation and food security to help ensure that no Filipino goes hungry and is left behind towards inclusive development. Go extended his gratitude to his fellow Filipinos for their continued support, reminding them that his service remains grounded in genuine concern for the people, particularly for the poor and marginalized communities. He is widely known for his key initiatives, including Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Go's leadership in healthcare extends further with the development of Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are equipped to provide primary healthcare and early disease detection, crucial to ensuring the health and well-being of Filipinos in remote areas. Additionally, he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals. Go also primarily authored and co-sponsored RA 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, and RA 11641, which led to the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers. Go is also a passionate advocate of grassroots sports development, recognizing its vital role in the youth's personal growth and societal well-being. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Go ranked among the top potential senatorial candidates in the latest Pulse Asia and OCTA Research surveys for the 2025 senatorial elections, which reflects the public's trust in Go's continuous efforts in health, livelihood support, and disaster response, alongside his advocacies for sports, youth, and education. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go concluded, emphasizing his lifelong commitment to public service and community welfare.

