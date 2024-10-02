PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 PhilHealth to abolish single period of confinement policy following Senate hearings led by Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the announcement of PhilHealth to abolish its controversial Single Period of Confinement policy. The senator described the move as a "significant victory" for Filipinos, particularly those most affected by the policy's limitations. The policy, first implemented in 2013, prevented patients from receiving multiple claims for hospital admissions related to the same illness within 90 days. This, according to Go, disproportionately affected the poor and vulnerable sectors of society. He highlighted the absurdity of the rule, which he discovered and tackled during numerous Senate hearings, and questioned why no action had been taken earlier to address it. "Aprubado na po ng Board of Directors ng PhilHealth ang pagtanggal ng Single Period of Confinement policy. Next week, inaasahan na nating ma-release na officially ng PhilHealth ang dokumento," Go stated. "Bilang chairman po ng Senate Committee on Health and Demography sa Senado, isa pong malaking tagumpay upang tuluyang matanggal po itong anti-poor, anti-people policy na ito," he added. The senator also underscored that, with the discovery that PhilHealth has substantial funds, there is no reason to maintain such restrictive policies. He emphasized the importance of fully utilizing PhilHealth's resources to assist the public. "Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Board of Directors ng PhilHealth sa kanilang desisyong ibasura na ang Single Period of Confinement Policy na naging sanhi ng mahigit isang dekadang paghihirap ng ating mga kababayang nagkasakit," Go stated. He shared that he had received numerous complaints from Filipinos who struggled with the limitations of the policy. This prompted three Senate hearings to urge PhilHealth to take action. "Ang taong may sakit, lalo na ang isang mahirap, ay dapat arugain ng PhilHealth ilang beses man siyang magkasakit --- hindi isang beses lang sa loob ng itinakdang panahon!" he emphasized, underscoring the importance of PhilHealth's role in providing continuous support for the sick, especially for the poor. "Sa dami ng reklamo na inilapit sa akin tungkol sa polisiyang ito noon, umabot na tayo sa tatlong hearing sa Senado upang kalampagin ang PhilHealth na ibasura na ito. Sulit man ang ating pangungulit, pero hindi ko titigilan ang PhilHealth hanggang tuparin nila ang lahat ng kanilang pangako," he added. Go noted that while the abolition of the SPC policy is a significant step forward, the work towards improving the country's healthcare system is far from over. "Our quest for much improved public healthcare and expanded health services does not end with the scrapping of the said policy," Go stated. "As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, we shall continue to push for more reforms to provide every Filipino a healthier life." These include, among others, the increased coverage of case rates, expanded benefits, reduced premium contribution, free basic medicines. Go emphasized that every peso intended for health must be used to protect the health and well-being of every Filipino. Given this, Go said he will also continue to oppose the transfer to the national treasury of P89.9 billion PhilHealth excess funds, standing firm that PhilHealth funds should only be used for health-related purposes. "Ang PhilHealth ay para sa Health!" he firmly asserted, indicating his stance that PhilHealth resources should directly benefit the healthcare system and the Filipino people. Go also reiterated his commitment to fighting for more responsive, affordable, accessible, and universal healthcare for all Filipinos. He referenced the Philippine Constitution's guarantee of the right to health and pledged to continue his advocacy until every Filipino could fully enjoy this right. "Our crusade for a more responsive, more affordable, more accessible and more universal healthcare continues and shall continue until every single Filipino shall enjoy the blessings of the constitutionally guaranteed right to health," Go added. He further thanked citizens who participated in the Senate hearings, using the platform to voice their concerns about PhilHealth's policies. "Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga ordinaryong mamamayan natin na tumugon sa ating panawagang gamitin ang mga hearings natin sa Senate Committee on Health bilang avenue upang ilabas ang kanilang mga hinaing laban sa anti-people, anti-poor na polisiyang ito ng PhilHealth," he said. "Gaya ng ilang ulit ko nang sinabi, ang mga Senate hearings na ito ay upang mabigyan ng boses ang mga kapwa ko Pilipino at marinig ang kanilang mga saloobin para ang mga batas at polisiya na ating isinusulong ay angkop sa kanilang tunay na mga pangangailangan," Go added. The scrapping of the Single Period of Confinement policy comes after the PhilHealth's Benefits Committee (BenCom) made a recommendation to PhilHealth's Board to remove the rule, citing over 26,000 claims that were denied in 2023 alone. With the policy officially set to be removed, Go remains focused on further reforms to make PhilHealth more responsive to the needs of the public. "Ang dami pong pera ng PhilHealth. Dapat po'y gamitin n'yo po ito," he reiterated, emphasizing that PhilHealth's resources must be maximized to benefit the Filipino people.

