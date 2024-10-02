OrganOx metra® System Approved for Liver Transplantation in Canada

2025 commercial launch planned to expand access to this platform technology

OXFORD, England and MADISON, N.J., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrganOx Ltd , a world-leading organ medical technology company, today announced Health Canada has approved the OrganOx metra® System for use during liver transplantation. The OrganOx metra® System is currently commercially available for liver transplantation in the U.S., the U.K., and the European Union. The company plans to commercially launch the system in Canada in 2025.



The OrganOx metra® System utilizes normothermic machine perfusion, or NMP, to circulate oxygenated blood, medications, and nutrients to donated organs at normal body temperature and near physiological conditions. This innovative technology extends organ preservation time, allows pre-transplant clinical assessment of organ viability and can dramatically improve operational logistics for both transplant teams and patients.1

“We are thrilled to receive this authorization in Canada, further advancing our vision to improve clinical outcomes for liver transplant patients around the globe,” said Craig Marshall, CEO of OrganOx. “In the coming months we look forward to introducing the metra® to transplant centers across Canada.”

The performance of the metra® system has been evaluated across several clinical trials including the Consortium for Organ Preservation in Europe (COPE) European Trial, the first randomized trial to assess machine perfusion versus static cold storage in liver transplantation. Compared with static cold storage, the OrganOx metra® achieved a 50% lower level of graft injury despite a 54% longer mean preservation time.2

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage organ technology company with a focus on the preservation of isolated organs, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008. The company’s first product, the OrganOx metra® normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) system for the liver, has been used to support more than 4,000 liver transplant operations globally, optimizing the use of donated organs by enabling assessment of the quality of livers as well as longer preservation durations. Other applications, including in kidney transplantation, are in development. Learn more at www.organox.com.

About OrganOx metra®

OrganOx metra® is a fully automated NMP device that enables continuous monitoring and evaluation of the liver, empowering surgeons to make evidence-based decisions on whether to transplant a donor organ and enabling viability testing.1 metra® is commercially available in UK (UKCA: 772261), European Union (CE Mark: MDR 772263 and MDR 772678) and the United States (FDA Approved: P200035).

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Steve Deitsch

Chief Financial Officer, OrganOx

investorrelations@organox.com



Media:

Emma Yang

Health+Commerce

emma@healthandcommerce.com

References:

Watson, C.J.E, Gaurav, R., Fear, C. et al. Predicting Early Allograft Function After Normothermic Machine Perfusion. Transplantation 106(12): 2391–2398 (2022) https://doi.org/10.1097/TP.0000000000004263 Nasralla, D., Coussios, C.C., Mergental, H. et al. A randomized trial of normothermic preservation in liver transplantation. Nature 557, 50–56 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-018-0047-9

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.