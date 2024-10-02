Retired Elementary School Principal Dr. Clifford King to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a 2023 article by Scientific American, “Two Thirds of American Kids Can’t Read Fluently.” According to renowned educator Dr. Clifford King, the problem is that an insufficient amount of time is being devoted to reading. According to Dr. King, recent trends have shifted focus predominantly to writing and arithmetic, leaving reading to fall by the wayside.

“Reading is the cornerstone of all learning,” Dr. King argues. “It influences every subject area and is essential for students whether they choose to pursue higher education or enter the workforce. Without strong reading skills, students are disadvantaged across the board.”

The crux of the issue, as Dr. King sees it, is in how time is allocated within the curriculum. “Teachers are under immense pressure to cover everything in the curriculum,” he explains. “The risk of skipping over mandated subjects is high, so they often prioritize writing and arithmetic at the expense of reading. This imbalance is detrimental to our students.”

Dr. King emphasizes the criticality of reading for comprehensive education. “Reading skills underpin every other subject. Whether it’s history, science, or even mathematics, the ability to read and comprehend plays a vital role. Ignoring reading in favor of other subjects can cause students to struggle universally.”

Class Sizes and Support Systems

Another concern raised by Dr. King is the increasing class sizes and the scarcity of paraprofessionals, particularly in higher grades. “It’s common now to find classes with 20 to 25 students, often without additional support,” he notes. “This makes it incredibly difficult for teachers to give each student the attention they need, particularly in developing reading skills.”

In smaller class settings, peer tutoring can be an effective strategy. Dr. King reminisces, “I used to employ peer tutors in my classes. Students often respond better to help from a peer rather than from an adult. This method not only aids the struggling student but also reinforces the tutor’s understanding.”

Traditional Methods Revisited

Dr. King is an advocate for blending traditional methods with modern techniques to foster a balanced approach to reading. “When I taught, I used newspapers to engage students with current events,” he shares. “This made reading relevant and interesting to them. Implementing varied methods can make a substantial difference.”

He also highlights time-honored practices such as reading aloud to children and involving them in activities that incorporate spelling and phonetics. He recalls, “Before bedtime, I would read stories to my children or have them read to me. These small interactions significantly contribute to a child’s reading development.”

Parental Involvement

A significant aspect of Dr. King’s philosophy is parental involvement in education. He suggests that parents can play a crucial role in reinforcing lessons at home. “Parents, even those who might not be highly educated, can ask their children about their homework and ensure it’s done before chores. This involvement can make a substantial difference in a child’s academic journey.”

He proposes that schools introduce subject matter to parents to help them support their children’s learning. “Educating parents wouldn’t require a lot of time and would be highly beneficial. Parents would feel empowered and engaged, knowing they are actively contributing to their child’s education.”

The Role of Modern Technology

While acknowledging the benefits of technology, Dr. King cautions against over-reliance on tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI). “AI can serve as a useful assistant, but there’s a risk of creating a generation that lacks fundamental skills. It’s crucial to strike a balance and ensure students have a strong grasp of rudimentary tasks.”

Dr. King points out that while computers provide valuable resources, their ubiquity can lead to a saturation point where basic learning gets overshadowed. “We need to ensure that basic skills, like reading, are not lost amidst the digital tools.”

Reflections and Call to Action

Dr. King’s reflections also touch on changes he has seen over the decades. “In the past, techniques like spelling bees were common and effective. These practices not only enhanced spelling skills but also fostered a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie among students.”

He emphasizes the importance of adapting successful past methods to today’s educational needs. “Educational techniques have evolved, but some traditional methods still hold value. A balanced approach that includes both time-tested and innovative strategies will yield the best outcomes.”

Dr. Clifford King calls for a reevaluation of current educational priorities to better serve students. “Teachers and administrators need to reassess how time is allocated to ensure reading receives the attention it deserves. Involving parents, employing varied teaching methods, and addressing class sizes will make a profound difference.”

He hopes that addressing these issues will ignite a broader conversation about the future of education and the essential role of reading. “It’s not just about meeting curriculum requirements; it’s about preparing our students for life. Strong reading skills are the foundation for all future success.”

