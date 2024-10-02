Mobile Mapping Market Is Poised to Reach US$ 145.68 Billion, Reflecting a CAGR of 17.2% From 2024 to 2032

Mobile Mapping Market

The application in GIS data collection and imaging services are major factors driving the mobile mapping market growth.

Asset management and growing demand for location-dependent services is pushing the market forward.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mobile mapping market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a special focus on global market trend analysis.The mobile mapping market is witnessing an upward trend. The market exhibits a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2032 and is expected to reach USD 145.68 billion by 2032. It was valued at USD 34.92 billion in 2023.What is Mobile Mapping?Mobile mapping is the procedure of garnering geospatial data by utilizing a mobile vehicle armed with laser, GNSS, LiDAR system, radar, photographic device, or aggregate of remote sensing devices. With mobile mapping systems, terabytes of excessive resolution and accuracy data can be garnered swiftly. These systems can seize about 1,000,000 quantifications per second. Additionally, when amalgamated with positional instruments, these georeferenced data points can be utilized to generate precise, three-dimensional digital elevation models (DEM) for almost any ambiance.Mobile mapping technology is already being utilized to contemplate prominent road and rail projects for mapping urban ambiances and comprehending subterranean and underwater frameworks to enhance security in power frameworks and plants globally. Whenever it is carried out, the GPS, INS, and vehicle wheel sensors assist in tracing the positional data about mapping sensors as well as the vehicle. The target entity is contemplated and discerned with the assistance of navigation sensors such as laser rangers, cameras, radars, and so on. The dimensional detail of the target object is grasped instantly from georeferenced mapping data. The growth in the telecommunication and transportation sector is impacting the mobile mapping market growth favorably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:Who Makes Mobile Mapping?• Apple Inc.• DGT Associates• Foursquare Labs, Inc.• Google Inc.• Leica Geosystems Inc.• Mapquest, Inc.• Microsoft Corporation• Murphy GeospatialSome of the leading players in the mobile mapping market. • Growing Demand from Energy and Utilities Industry: Factors driving market growth include the growing demand from varied industries such as energy and utilities, defense, government, and public sectors, and the amalgamation of wearable smart devices.
• The Escalating Smart City Projects: The growing stress on smart city projects is a notable driver for the market. Smart city projects rely massively on data and technology to enhance the framework, services, and standard of life of the people. Mobile mapping plays an important role in this by offering precise and contemporary spatial data that can be utilized to maximize urban planning and transportation systems. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on mobile mapping market sales.
• Real-Time Observation of Natural Disasters: Mobile mapping sanctions real-time observation of incidents such as natural disasters, permitting for a swift reaction time and additional successful emergency handling. As more governments acquire smart city strategies, the demand for mobile mapping solutions is anticipated to increase. Smart city projects rely massively on data and technology to enhance the framework, services, and standard of life of the people. Mobile mapping plays an important role in this by offering precise and contemporary spatial data that can be utilized to maximize urban planning and transportation systems. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on mobile mapping market sales.• Real-Time Observation of Natural Disasters: Mobile mapping sanctions real-time observation of incidents such as natural disasters, permitting for a swift reaction time and additional successful emergency handling. As more governments acquire smart city strategies, the demand for mobile mapping solutions is anticipated to increase.Which Region Leads Market Growth?• North America: North America accounted for the largest mobile mapping market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the escalated acquisition rate of progressive technologies, growing demand for location-based services (LBS), and the robust existence of critical players in the region.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. By Type Outlook:
• Location Based Services
• 3D Mapping
• Location Based Search
• Indoor Mapping
• Licensing
• Others

By Component Outlook:
• Hardware
• Software
• Services

By Application Outlook:
• GIS Data Collection
• Asset management
• Land Survey
• Imaging Services
• Emergency Response Planning
• Others

By End-User Outlook:
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
• Transportation and Logistics
• Telecommunication
• Agriculture
• Mining
• Defense
• Public Sector
• Others

By Region Outlook:
• North America (US, Canada)
• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa) The global mobile mapping industry is expected to reach USD 145.68 Billion by 2032,exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

FAQs:

What are the key segments in the mobile mapping market?
The key segments covered in the market are type, component, application, end-user, and region.

At what CAGR is the mobile mapping market predicted to grow during the forecast period?
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Which regions are leading the global market?
North America is leading the global market.

What are the key driving factors in the market?
Growing emphasis on smart city projects is driving the growth of the market. About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises.

