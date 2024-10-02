Dialysis Market to Reach $206 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR | VMR

Dialysis Market

Dialysis Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2032

About Market Inflation:In 2023, The Global Dialysis Market Reached A Value Of $98.4 Billion. By 2032, This Figure Is Estimated to Reach $206 Billion, Representing A CAGR of 8.6% From 2024 To 2032. Dialysis Is A Technique Used to Remove Waste Products, Such as Urea and Creatinine, From the Blood Due to Abnormal Kidney Function. It Is Typically Required for Individuals with Chronic Renal Failure. The Procedure Is A Crucial Element of The Treatment Plan for End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) And Kidney Transplants. The Procedure Involves Purifying the Blood, Removing Excess Fluid and Toxins, And Restoring the Electrolyte Balance. There Are Two Main Forms of Dialysis: Haemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis. In Haemodialysis, Waste Products Such as Urea Are Removed from The Blood Outside the Body. In Peritoneal Dialysis, The Peritoneum in The Abdomen Is Used for Dialysis.There are many factors that cause inflation, but most economists believe that the main reason is the increase in money. When there is more money to chase fewer goods and services, prices rise. This may result in an increase in the cost of production, such as labor or equipment. And finally, inflation can occur when the government directly controls prices through a price floor or a price house. In Haemodialysis, Waste Products Such as Urea Are Removed from The Blood Outside the Body. In Peritoneal Dialysis, The Peritoneum in The Abdomen Is Used for Dialysis.There are many factors that cause inflation, but most economists believe that the main reason is the increase in money. When there is more money to chase fewer goods and services, prices rise. This may result in an increase in the cost of production, such as labor or equipment. And finally, inflation can occur when the government directly controls prices through a price floor or a price house.Key market players• B. Braun SE (Germany)• Medtronic PLC (Ireland)• Baxter International Inc. (U.S.)• Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan)• Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)• Fresenius Medical Care (Germany)• Nipro Corp. (Japan)• Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan)• DaVita (U.S.)• Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany)• Angio Dynamics (U.S.)Read Full Research Report with [TOC] @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dialysis-market-2470 Market SegmentationThe dialysis market is segmented on the basis of product type, product and service, end user, and region. The market is segmented on the basis of type, with the two main categories being haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis market is segmented into three categories: conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is further classified into two main categories: continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The product and service categories include equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The equipment is further categorised into three main groups: dialysis machines, water treatment systems and miscellaneous items. Consumables are divided into three categories: dialyzers, catheters, and transfer sets. In terms of end users, the market is divided into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The market is analysed on a regional basis, with figures given for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The global dialysis market can be segmented by type, product and service, end user, and region.By Type• Hemodialysis (HD)Conventional HemodialysisShort Daily HemodialysisNocturnal Hemodialysis• Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)By Product & Services• EquipmentDialysis MachinesWater Treatment SystemsOthers Dialysis Equipment• ConsumablesDialyzersCathetersOther Dialysis Consumables• Dialysis Drugs• ServicesRecent Market Developments• In March 2024, Fresenius Medical Care, the global leader in renal disease products and services, announced the divestment of its dialysis clinic networks in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador to DaVita Inc. for a total transaction value of USD 300 million. Subject to regulatory approval in Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador, these transactions represent a significant step forward in Fresenius Medical Care's portfolio optimisation strategy, with the closure of each transaction anticipated throughout 2024.• In March 2024, Diaverum Spain inaugurated the Badalona Dialysis Centre, its latest facility. The centre, which spans an area exceeding 1,200 square metres, comprises five rooms equipped with 40 stations capable of accommodating up to 240 patients. The company's core focus is on providing haemodialysis services, delivered through Diaverum's standardised, proprietary care delivery model, supported by a robust digital infrastructure.• In December 2023, Diaverum expanded its home dialysis service for patients in Hamburg with the introduction of an additional mobile device. Patients in Hamburg now have the option of selecting an innovative compact device in addition to peritoneal dialysis (PD) and traditional home haemodialysis with a conventional centre machine. The Physidia S3 Monitor enables haemodialysis to be performed with a mobile device in the home or when the patient is on the move.Grab your Special discounted report( flat 20% off) @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/dialysis-market-2470/0 Premium InsightsSince its successful introduction in the 1940s, dialysis has been a significant advancement in the treatment of kidney failure. By the 1970s, it had become the standard treatment for this condition. The dialysis market is shaped by a number of factors, with millions of patients benefiting from these treatments globally. The flexibility of dialysis modalities, such as haemodialysis (HD) and peritoneal dialysis (PD), which are tailored to suit the specific needs and preferences of individual patients, has a significant impact on the market landscape. HD represents 88% of the global dialysis patient population and involves a dialyzer machine filtering blood outside the body. This is typically performed in a dialysis centre or at home. PD provides an alternative option where the patient's abdomen acts as a natural filter, offering greater flexibility in treatment location. Innovations in dialysis care delivery models, such as telemedicine for remote monitoring and support, and initiatives promoting home-based dialysis options, are driving market expansion and patient-centric care approaches.Regional Analysis For Dialysis Market-It is anticipated that North America will be the largest regional market for haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis during the forecast period. The region's well-established healthcare system, rapid increase in the availability of medical reimbursement for dialysis procedures, growing adoption of home-based dialysis, increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases, and strong geographical footprint of dialysis product manufacturers and service providers focusing on collaboration with renal care institutions are likely to support the growth of the haemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to experience a notable increase in market value. It is anticipated that funding from public sources will facilitate improved access to renal care, thereby driving market growth throughout the projected period. In December 2016, the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China introduced regulations governing the fundamental standards and administration of haemodialysis facilities. The objective was to standardise the growth of autonomous centres across the nation. The establishment of a robust regulatory framework for renal treatment facilities is poised to propel market growth in Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period.In Brazil, the rising incidence of CKD among the elderly is driving the expansion of the market for services and products. Due to the delayed diagnosis of chronic CKD and ESRD, the Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to experience slow to moderate growth over the forecast period. However, increased urbanisation in the area and rising awareness of the seriousness of renal illnesses are expected to drive revenue in this region throughout the projection period.• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

