Pastor Dino Rizzo Celebrates a Successful Gala for Life House University

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life House University recently hosted its highly anticipated Life House Alabama Gala at Wynlakes Golf & Country Club, raising over $130,000 to support Life House’s mission of providing a second chance to individuals in need. The gala, which featured high-profile guests such as ESPN broadcaster Lauren Sisler, Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and Pastor and President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC) Dino Rizzo, was a remarkable success in both attendance and impact.

Life House University is a one-year workforce development program designed to provide its students with the skills, resources, and community support necessary to rebuild their lives. The funds raised from the event will directly support the expansion of Life House University’s Montgomery campus, helping to remodel the facility and house 40 additional male students, furthering Life House’s goal of offering more opportunities to those seeking a fresh start.

Dino Rizzo, a dedicated advocate of second chances and the event’s honored guest, expressed his gratitude to all those involved. “It’s incredibly humbling to witness the outpouring of love and support for Life House University. We believe in the power of transformation, and this event is a testament to the amazing community coming together to make that possible,” Rizzo said.

Coach Bruce Pearl, the gala’s keynote speaker, shared his thoughts on the importance of supporting Life House University’s mission and praised the work the organization does for men and women who are working to change their lives. Guests were moved by the inspiring stories of graduates, many of whom have gone on to secure stable jobs with local businesses such as Sabel Steel, Kenneth Construction, and Chappy’s Deli.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of these individuals as they graduate from Life House is one of the greatest joys of my life,” said Dino Rizzo. “They come to Life House University looking for a second chance, and they leave with a renewed sense of purpose and the tools they need to support their families.”

Lauren Sisler, who debuted her book Shatterproof at the event and served as the Master of Ceremonies, emphasized how vital the funds raised will be to Life House University’s continued growth. Guests were also treated to a night filled with stories of hope and transformation and were provided opportunities to connect with others who are equally passionate about making a positive impact.

Matt Bostic, Vice President of Life House University’s Alabama campuses, expressed his appreciation for the night’s success. “This wouldn’t have been possible without our partners, sponsors, and guests, who believe in our mission. Thanks to their generosity, we can continue to provide resources, education, and support to more individuals than ever before.”

As the evening came to a close, the palpable excitement from Dino Rizzo and other guests for Life House University’s future was undeniable. With the funds raised, the Montgomery campus will be able to expand its reach, offering more students the opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives through job training, education, and mentorship.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo also founded Servolution.

In addition, Dino Rizzo is the President of the Association of Related Churches (ARC), where he oversees the planting of over 1,000 churches worldwide. He is also on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands and is the author of Serve Your City: How to Do It and Why It Matters.

