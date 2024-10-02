SINGAPORE, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 1, 2024.



OKX Wallet Launches Sei-Themed Cryptopedia Season 25, Featuring 300,000+ USDT in SEI Tokens and Ecosystem Rewards



OKX Wallet today launched Season 25 of Cryptopedia, a learn-to-earn platform, featuring the Sei ecosystem. This new season offers users the opportunity to earn over 300,000 USDT in rewards and other rewards from Sei and its ecosystem projects.



Cryptopedia Season 25 will run from October 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM UTC to November 1, 2024 at 3:59 PM UTC. The season includes collaborations with Sei and several projects in its ecosystem, including Yei Finance, GreedyGoblin, DragonSwap, Jellyverse, Pit Finance, Silo and Onlyperps.



Key features of Cryptopedia Season 25 include:

Interactive tasks with Sei and its ecosystem projects

Complete social tasks to earn one SEI, which can be used to cover gas fees while exploring this season

Opportunities to earn SEI tokens and other project-specific rewards

A chance to explore and engage with various dApps in the Sei ecosystem

To participate in Cryptopedia Season 25, users need to download the OKX App (version 6.78.0 or higher), access the Wallet section and navigate to the Discover tab to find the Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn feature.



Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain designed to improve the trading of digital assets. Built within the Cosmos ecosystem, Sei wants to solve challenges decentralized exchanges (DEXs) face, such as slow transaction speeds and liquidity issues.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



