Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,910 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
25/09/2024  240 000 65.10  15 623 376
26/09/2024  78 087 66.92  5 225 652
27/09/2024  114 000 68.35  7 791 535
30/09/2024  210 000 68.54  14 392 476
01/10/2024  196 780 68.33  13 446 627
Previous Transactions  1 902 089    
Accumulated to date  2 740 956 62.53  171 399 526


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 16 823 461 shares, corresponding to 0.84% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com


This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more