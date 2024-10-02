LoRa Alliance® to Showcase the LoRaWAN® Standard’s Impact on the Digitalization and Decarbonization of the Energy Sector During Enlit 2024

Member companies Actility, Alliot Technologies, Netmore, ResIOT, Semtech and TEKTELIC to share demos and use cases illustrating how LoRaWAN supports the energy transition

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its participation at the upcoming Enlit conference in Milan, Italy, October 22-24, 2024. The Alliance will showcase its innovative LoRaWAN technology at Stand 6.C34, highlighting its transformative impact on energy management. Additionally, 38 LoRa Alliance members will showcase LoRaWAN throughout the exhibition.



As the leading LPWAN technology, the LoRaWAN standard connects smart meters and IoT sensors with utility applications to reduce energy consumption and waste. By enabling more efficient resource management, LoRaWAN plays a critical role in conserving natural resources while supporting the transition to a more sustainable future.

“The LoRaWAN standard is a critical technology supporting digitalization of the energy sector, with several million sensors already deployed globally and many times that slated for deployment over the next few years,” said Alper Yegin, interim CEO and Chair of the LoRa Alliance. “The technology is a natural fit for water and gas metering given its low-cost, low-power and long-range nature; the latter is key in providing coverage in most challenging RF conditions, such as reaching meters deep indoors, behind multiple walls and even around additional in-building obstacles (closets, furniture, etc.). Its support for end-to-end IPv6, DLMS/COSEM, relay functionality and firmware updates over the air (FUOTA) make it the most reliable networking technology to enable utility monitoring, management and optimization, thereby driving decarbonization and resource conservation.”

The LoRa Alliance booth will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience how LoRaWAN is being deployed across energy sectors, with LoRa Alliance member companies demonstrating a variety of solutions that are already deployed in the market. The booth will also feature a wall of LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices, showing the diversity and broad availability of certified devices supporting utilities applications.

TECHNICAL DEMOS

Actility‘s demo highlights LoRaWAN Relay, FUOTA and DLMS/COSEM integration for smart utilities. LoRaWAN Relay extends network coverage for smart meters in remote areas, ensuring continuous communication. FUOTA allows seamless, secure firmware updates over the air, enhancing meter management. DLMS/COSEM over LoRaWAN ensures industry-standard data communication and interoperability for a well-established utility standard. Together, these advanced features bring the power of LoRaWAN to the utility market.

With Semtech’s "LR1121 Modem-E" wireless platform, dual connectivity solutions for LoRaWAN and W-Mbus can be more easily created to complement existing W-Mbus deployments for smart water or gas metering. This offers a smooth migration toward LoRaWAN or supports two different methods of data collection with the same hardware using LoRaWAN connectivity where coverage is available, otherwise using W-Mbus’ Walk-By/Drive-By method.

FEATURED USE CASES

Actility will highlight its deployments of millions of smart water meters using LoRaWAN in France. With partners Birdz and Veolia, this smart water meters project is increasing water management efficiency from distribution to consumption and is greatly improving customer service. Benefits include more accurate billing, water conservation, theft reduction and innovative, ecological pricing models. The platform gives customers insight into their water use, thus enabling them to change their behavior and increase savings.

Alliot Technologies will share how it supports its partners to optimize their energy use, from water metering to monitoring electric consumption and overall indoor environmental conditions, thereby helping facility managers, estate managers and blue-chip companies pave the way toward more sustainable initiatives.

Netmore will showcase its large-scale water metering and property sector deployments, in which smart meter and energy monitoring data analysis can reduce water wastage by almost 40% and drive savings of energy and operation costs. Inefficiencies identified by predictive analytics in both use cases are leading to a shift to more efficient energy consumption and savings on energy costs. These benefits align with broader sustainability goals, supporting both resource conservation and a reduction in carbon emissions.

ResIOT will share three use cases. The first is its LoRaWAN solution to measure energy consumption in factories during production, which is the first step toward reducing CO 2 and energy use. Its second showcases solar power monitoring that is used to ensure all modules are up and running as expected, allowing for rapid repair in case of failure before significant loss of generated power can occur. The third will show how its technology is being used by Italian utilities to monitor water consumption.

Semtech will share customer PVH's Solar Tracking System, which is deployed in 650 projects globally and uses LoRaWAN to improve reliability in renewable energy production through individual management of solar panels. The solution ensures optimal panel alignment with the sun throughout the day, while rapidly adjusting to high winds by automatically shifting panels to a safe stow position.

TEKTELIC will show how it supports the digitalization of utilities through efficient smart energy management to address energy waste, unplanned maintenance and faulty equipment. Its customer DS Energy offers a low-cost LoRaWAN energy-management solution that typically leads to consumption savings of 10% to 20% in operational locations. In one example, restructuring operations of a single tool drove a decrease in power usage of 90,000 kWh per year, resulting in approximately 38,000 euros of annual savings.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

