Justice Department Makes Civil Rights Announcement Related to Georgia

Today, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia, U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia and U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia held a press conference in Atlanta to make a civil rights announcement.

