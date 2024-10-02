Top 5 Common Ailments in Autumn According to Traditional Medicine

Common Ailments in Autumn According to Traditional Medicine

Autumn, a season of breathtaking beauty with its cool breezes and romantic scenery, is also a time when the human body is susceptible to weakness and illness.

QUậN 7, Hồ CHí MINH, VIETNAM, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Traditional Medicine believes that autumn is a period when Yin energy flourishes and Yang energy declines. This leads to a weakening of "Zheng Qi" (the body's defensive energy), allowing pathogenic factors ("Xie Qi") to invade. Here are 5 common health problems that often occur during autumn, viewed through the lens of Traditional Medicine:1. Respiratory Illnesses+ Causes: The dry autumn weather and cool winds carry dust, pollen, and other irritants that affect the respiratory mucosa. "Lung Qi" (the energy of the lungs) is weakened, making the body vulnerable to pathogenic factors like "Wind-Cold" and "Wind-Heat," resulting in ailments such as:- Common Cold: Fever, cough, runny nose, headache, nasal congestion.- Sore Throat: Pain and scratchiness in the throat, difficulty swallowing, dry cough, sometimes accompanied by fever.- Bronchitis: Persistent cough with phlegm, shortness of breath, possible fever.- Asthma: Difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, especially at night and early morning.+ Recommendations: Keep the body warm, especially the neck and chest. Drink plenty of warm water and avoid cold, spicy, and hot foods. Consume foods that strengthen Lung Qi, such as ginger, garlic, onion, red dates, and honey.2. Allergies+ Causes: Autumn sees a surge in pollen, dust mites, and mold spores, triggering allergic reactions in those with sensitivities. A weakened "Spleen and Stomach" (digestive system in Traditional Medicine) can also contribute to heightened sensitivity.- Allergic Rhinitis: Itchy nose, sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion.- Atopic Dermatitis: Red, itchy rashes on the skin.- Allergic Asthma: Difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing.+ Recommendations: Minimize exposure to allergens. Maintain a clean and well-ventilated home environment. Strengthen the Spleen and Stomach by eating regular meals and choosing easily digestible foods.3. Digestive Issues+ Causes: Fluctuating weather patterns can disrupt digestive function. The rise of Yin energy in autumn can also weaken the Spleen and Stomach, leading to issues like:- Stomach Ache: Dull or sharp pain in the upper abdomen, acid reflux, indigestion.- Diarrhea: Loose, watery stools multiple times a day.- Constipation: Difficulty passing stools, hard and dry stools.+ Recommendations: Eat regular meals at set times, chew food thoroughly, and avoid cold, sour, spicy, and hot foods. Keep the abdomen warm and engage in light exercise to stimulate digestion.4. Joint Pain and Stiffness+ Causes: As the weather turns colder, Yin energy penetrates the body, causing stagnation of Qi and Blood in the meridians (energy channels in Traditional Medicine). This can lead to joint problems such as:- Joint Pain and Stiffness: Aching joints, stiffness in the morning, difficulty with movement.- Arthritis: Swelling, pain, heat, and redness in the joints.+ Recommendations: Keep the body warm and avoid exposure to cold wind. Exercise regularly to maintain joint flexibility. Consume foods that warm the meridians and promote blood circulation, such as ginger, onion, garlic, and chili.5. Sleep Disorders+ Causes: The increase in Yin energy and decline in Yang energy during autumn can impact mental well-being and sleep. "Liver Qi" (the energy of the liver) becomes constrained, leading to symptoms like:- Insomnia: Difficulty falling asleep, restlessness.- Poor Sleep Quality: Waking up frequently during the night.- Vivid Dreams, Disturbed Sleep.+ Recommendations: Establish a regular sleep schedule and get adequate rest. Relax before bed by listening to music, reading, or taking a warm bath. Consume foods that calm the mind and nourish the heart, such as lotus seeds, red dates, and longan fruit.Conclusion: Autumn offers stunning natural beauty, but it also reminds us to prioritize our health. Understanding the causes of illness from a Traditional Medicine perspective empowers us to take preventive measures and enjoy a healthy and vibrant autumn season.

