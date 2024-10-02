Newark Arts Festival 2024 presents “Following Harry: A Legacy of Art, Activism, and Justice” Newark Arts Festival 2024

A Screening and Live Panel Discussion Honoring Harry Belafonte’s Groundbreaking Legacy

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newark Arts Festival 2024 is excited to announce a special screening of the documentary Following Harry, celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Harry Belafonte. This event will take place on Saturday, October 12th, at 4 PM at Express Newark, located in the historic Hahnes & Co. Building, as part of the festival’s Reimagining Legacy Day.Following Harry, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Festival, chronicles the final twelve years of Harry Belafonte’s life. The film captures the legendary artist and civil rights leader on a deeply personal journey, inspiring a new generation of entertainers and activists to confront injustice worldwide. Belafonte’s vision illustrates how love can transform oppression into empowerment.Following the screening, join us for a live panel discussion featuring key contributors from the documentary, who will explore Belafonte’s lasting impact. This conversation will reflect on how his pioneering work resonates in today's social and political landscape. A private cocktail reception, hosted by Newark Arts, will follow the panel, providing an opportunity for attendees to connect and engage further.“Honoring Harry Belafonte’s contributions to justice and equality is a highlight for us,” said Delilah Navarro, Lead Producer of Newark Arts Festival 2024. “Reimagining Legacy Day encourages us to reflect on the past while empowering future generations to use art as a vehicle for social change.”This event is a key highlight of this year’s festival, themed Radical Reimagining, which invites fresh perspectives on community, equity, and the transformative power of art. Attendees will leave with a richer understanding of Belafonte’s influence and its relevance in the ongoing fight for justice.Event Details:- Event: Following Harry: A Legacy of Art, Activism, and Justice- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024- Time: 4:00 PM- Location: Express Newark, Hahne’s Building, 54 Halsey Street, Newark, NJ - Tickets For more information about Following Harry, visit: www.followingharry.org For details on Newark Arts Festival 2024 and ticket purchases, visit: www.newarkartsfestival.com ABOUT NEWARK ARTS:Newark Arts Council (NAC, aka Newark Arts) is a key anchor institution that drives Newark as a global City of the Arts. Founded in 1981, for the past 43 years, Newark Arts has elevated Newark’s arts and culture ecosystem for the benefit of all Newarkers. Newark Arts’ overarching strengths are that it is a trusted intermediary, key collaborator, cultural vanguard/catalyst, and marketing machine for the city. By demonstrating Newark as a model of creative placemaking, we fuel Newark’s vibrancy and drive the arts as an economic lever for urban America.

Legal Disclaimer:

