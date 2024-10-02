PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 VAT on digital services to level playing field amid growing preference for digital services --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said the enactment of the value-added tax (VAT) imposition of digital services levels the playing field amid growing Filipino preference for digital services. "We believe in the importance of creating an environment where our digital services providers, whether they are nonresident or local, operate under fair and square tax policies," Gatchalian said, following the recent enactment of Republic Act 112023, which provides for the imposition of 12% VAT on digital services. He stressed that the enactment of the measure does not mean a new tax imposition. "Hindi tayo nagpapataw ng bagong buwis. Kokolektahin lang natin ang buwis na dapat naman talaga nating nakokolekta mula sa mga dayuhang digital service providers," he added. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian explained that in Section 108 of the Tax Code, the sale of services performed in the country is subject to a VAT. Thus, all digital service providers should be subject to VAT whether they are nonresident or resident. However, due to the ambiguity of the law, the taxability of non-resident digital service providers has become unclear. "Dahil sa pagsasabatas ng panukalang ito, may mandato ang gobyerno para singilin ang mga dayuhang digital service providers na magbayad ng 12% VAT," he said. The senator emphasized that failure in the past to impose and collect tax on nonresident digital service providers contradicts the fundamental principle of equitable taxation, generating an imbalance between domestic and foreign service providers and putting local businesses at a disadvantage. He cited streaming platforms as an example. While local platforms like iWantTFC and Vivamax are subject to VAT, subscriptions to the services of their foreign counterparts such as Netflix and HBO Go are not, creating an uneven playing field between local and nonresident digital service providers. "This situation hampers the government's ability to adequately collect taxes from the growing digital economy," he said. Based on data from the Department of Finance, implementing VAT collection on digital service providers has the potential to generate an additional P83.8 billion in revenues from 2024 to 2028. VAT sa digital services magpapantay sa kompetisyon sa gitna ng tumataas na demand --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagsasabatas ng pagpataw ng value-added tax (VAT) sa mga digital services ay magpapantay ng kompetisyon sa gitna ng lumalaking demand sa mga digital services. "Mahalaga ang patas na patakaran sa pagbubuwis para sa lahat ng digital service providers, maging sila ay non-resident o lokal," sabi ni Gatchalian, kasunod ng pagsasabatas ng Republic Act 112023, na nagtatakdang magpataw ng 12% VAT sa mga digital na serbisyo. Nilinaw ni Gatchalian na ang bagong batas na ito ay hindi nangangahulugan ng bagong pagpapataw ng buwis. "Hindi tayo nagpapataw ng bagong buwis. Kokolektahin lang natin ang buwis na dapat talaga nating nakokolekta mula sa mga dayuhang digital service providers," aniya. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na sa Section 108 ng Tax Code, ang pagbebenta ng mga serbisyong isinasagawa sa bansa ay dapat patawan ng VAT. Kaya't lahat ng digital service providers ay dapat patawan ng VAT, dayuhan man o residente ng bansa. Gayunpaman, dahil sa medyo may kalabuan ang batas, naging hindi malinaw ang pagbubuwis sa mga dayuhang digital service provider. "Dahil sa pagsasabatas ng panukalang ito, may mandato ang gobyerno para singilin ang mga dayuhang digital service provider na magbayad ng 12% VAT," ani Gatchalian. Binigyang-diin ng senador na ang kabiguan noon sa pagpapataw at pangongolekta ng buwis mula sa mga non-resident digital service provider ay sumasalungat sa pangunahing prinsipyo ng pantay na pagbubuwis, na nagdudulot ng kawalan ng balanse sa kompetisyon sa pagitan ng mga domestic at foreign service provider at inilalagay sa alanganin ang mga lokal na negosyo. Tinukoy ng senador ang mga streaming platform bilang halimbawa. Habang ang local platforms tulad ng iWantTFC at Vivamax ay pinapatawan ng VAT, ang mga subscription sa mga foreign counterparts gaya ng Netflix at HBO Go ay hindi. Nagdudulot ito ng hindi patas na kompetisyon sa pagitan ng lokal at dayuhang digital service provider. "Ang sitwasyong ito ay humahadlang sa kakayahan ng pamahalaan na makakolekta ng sapat na buwis mula sa lumalagong digital economy," aniya. Batay sa datos ng Department of Finance, ang pagpapatupad ng koleksyon ng VAT sa mga digital service provider ay may potensyal na makalikom ng karagdagang P83.8 bilyong mula 2024 hanggang 2028.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.