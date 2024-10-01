Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,927 in the last 365 days.

Statement by NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan

"On behalf of the U.S. National Science Foundation, I extend my warmest congratulations to NSB Board Member Keivan Guadalupe Stassun on receiving the prestigious MacArthur Foundation 2024 'Genius' Grant. NSF is proud to have supported Keivan throughout his career, from his early days as an NSF Graduate Research Fellow and CAREER awardee to his groundbreaking research on neurodiversity, which led to the founding of the Frist Center for Autism and Innovation at Vanderbilt. This center is not only a testament to Keivan’s leadership but also to NSF’s continued commitment to broadening participation in STEM by empowering neurodiverse individuals and bringing more diverse voices and perspectives into the STEM enterprise."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement by NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more