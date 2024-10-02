CARMELL CORPORATION AND BLUSHINGTON JOIN FORCES FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH WITH PRODUCT AND SERVICE UNVEILING

Regenerative Elixir Breast Cancer Awareness Month Limited Edition Packaging Carmell Secretome™ Limited Edition Breast Cancer Awareness Packaging

The New Carmell Secretome™ Regenerative Elixir Pre-Makeup Service will be Exclusively Offered at Blushington alongside VIP Events centered on Women’s Health

Carmell Corporation (NASDAQ:CTCX)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX) , a bio-aesthetics company specializing in regenerative skincare and haircare technologies, is celebrating the strength and resilience of every individual, especially those impacted by the fight against breast cancer. Combining beauty with purpose through events, exclusive products, and charitable donations, their campaign Regenerate. Rejuvenate. Rise. encourages everyone to join in supporting the breast cancer community.The company released its exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness packaging in support of Breast Cancer Survivors. Formulated with the powerful Carmell Secretome™, a blend of 1,000 proteins and peptides, their clinically tested elixir goes beyond the surface to reduce the appearance of inflammaging to revitalize, hydrate and smoothen skin — ideal for sensitive, post-treatment skin.“As a beauty editor, I am constantly looking for innovative skincare products that perform and are good for our overall health. Carmell Secretome™, through its clean microemulsion technology and built by biology formulation, accomplishes both.” - Julee Wilson, Beauty Editor-At-Large, CosmopolitanFree from harmful chemicals like parabens, silicones, and sulfates, Carmell’s Foul14™-free formula ensures skin is nourished and cared for safely and effectively. As part of their commitment, Carmell is donating 100 units of the Regenerative Elixir to local breast cancer community organizations to support individuals navigating skincare needs alongside their treatment and recovery.“Through my work in the Portland, Oregon community, I have been committed to supporting local and national breast cancer organizations such as Fighting Pretty, Breast Friends, Susan G. Komen, and The American Cancer Society for the past 15 years. As a board-certified plastic surgeon and a member of the Carmell Corporation Scientific Advisory Board, I have experienced firsthand the benefits of Carmell Secretome™ as a post-procedure effective treatment and am proud of Carmell’s support of breast cancer survivors.” - Dr. Emily Hu, Board Certified Plastic SurgeonTo further support these efforts, the company is launching an exciting range of offerings exclusive to Breast Cancer Awareness month, including 100 limited edition designed Breast Cancer Awareness packaged products available on Amazon and at Blushington through October, a series of VIP events hosted by Julee Wilson, Beauty Editor-At-Large, Cosmopolitan; Atoya Burleson, Founder of Ladies Playbook and Melissa Gonzalez, Author and Podcast Host and a new pre-makeup service exclusively available at Blushington.“Carmell has created a new category of bio-aesthetic skincare which is a breakthrough in the industry. We are thrilled to enhance our signature in-store makeup service offering as the exclusive partner of the Carmell Secretome™ Regenerative Elixir pre-makeup service for comprehensive skincare.” - Natasha Cornstein, CEO of BlushingtonKey Initiatives for October Include:Blushington Partnership: Three exclusive events will be hosted at Blushington, Blowouts, Makeup and Skincare all under one roof, October 9th - 10th, offering guests the opportunity to experience Carmell Secretome™ Regenerative Elixir before their complimentary makeup service and participate in thought-provoking discussions around women’s health. Celebrity makeup artist and Carmell Cosmetics Consulting Artist Director, Sir John, has created two makeup looks - “day and night beauty” exclusive to Blushington:- Regenerate. Revitalize. Rejuvenate Your Skin Pre-Makeup Elixir Service: Exclusively available at Blushington, this pre-makeup service featuring the Carmell Secretome™ Regenerative Elixir will strengthen your skin barrier, so that your skin feels like a silky wrap for your face. This service delivers a perfect matte finish to complement your makeup application leaving your skin plump and smooth.- A Taste of Beauty Event Hosted by Atoya Burleson: On October 9th this event will focus on empowering discussions hosted by Atoya Burleson and Ladies Playbook with the NFL wives and girlfriend community centered on balancing demanding personal and professional lives while maintaining your overall health.- A Day Of Beauty Event Hosted by Julee Wilson: Throughout the day on October 10th a select group of editors, influencers and key thought leaders in women’s health will be treated with complimentary full face makeup services that highlight the benefits of Carmell Secretome™ Regenerative Elixir.- An Evening of Beauty Event Hosted by Melissa Gonzalez: On October 10th, this event will feature cocktails and mocktails by GORGIE, yummy gummies by The High Confectionary, and a featured conversation with Melissa Gonzalez, Principal at MG2, podcast host, author of “The Woman Within” and Cate Luzio, Founder and CEO of Luminary, the global professional education and networking platform created to support and impact women and allies through all phases of their professional journey.Charitable Contributions:- Carmell is donating 100 units of the Regenerative Elixir valued at $25,000 to local breast cancer community organizations to support those navigating skincare needs alongside their treatment and recovery. Blushington will also be providing complimentary makeup and wig services to Breast Cancer patients during the month of October.“Partnering with Carmell as I go through my journey of wellness is perfect alignment, especially in their aim to replenish, not replace, what already works. Our event brings together like-minded women who are searching for solutions that restore us and make us stronger from the inside out.” - Melissa Gonzalez, Author and Podcast Host.Follow @CarmellSecretomeBeauty for updates on events and charitable efforts. For more information or to RSVP to any of the events, please contact Olivia Jones, oj@carmellcorp.com.About Carmell CorporationCarmell Corporation is a bio-aesthetics company at the forefront of clean beauty and regenerative skincare. The Carmell Secretome™ utilizes a potent combination of proteins, peptides, and bio-lipids extracted from FDA-approved human platelets to promote skin and hair health. Free from the Foul Fourteen™, a group of harmful chemicals commonly used in cosmetics, Carmell products are safe for professionals and consumers alike. The company is also expanding its product offerings to include a line for men and topical haircare treatments, continuing its mission to revolutionize beauty with science-backed, high-performance skincare. Over the past seven years, the Company has extensively tested the technology underpinning the Carmell Secretome™. To learn more, visit carmellcosmetics.com.About BlushingtonFounded in 2011 by sisters and Co-Founders Stephi Cohen and Nicki Maron on the belief that people of all ages and backgrounds deserve to feel confident and beautiful, the brand has seen great success over a decade and has pivoted to a Franchise model. Blushington is the blowout, makeup and skincare lounge franchise disrupting the beauty industry by offering the three most in demand beauty services all under one roof. Committed to inclusivity, the brand welcomes customers of all ages, backgrounds and hair textures. Offering franchisees multiple recurring revenue streams through in-store and on demand services, Blushington has created a robust business model designed for longevity. To learn more, visit Blushington.com and @blushington on social media.For media inquiries and interviews for Carmell Corporation, contact:Kat FleischmanThe Seidel AgencyKat@theseidelagency.comC: 305-490-5911For media inquiries and interviews for Blushington, contactHayley AntonianScenario PRblushington@scenariopr.com.C: 818-398-4718###

