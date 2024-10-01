Governor’s Awards Recognize Outstanding State Employees and Teams

Posted on Oct 1, 2024 in Main

Governor Josh Green, M.D., recognized winners of the Governor’s Awards on September 24. The awards were designed to honor state Executive Branch employees, managers and work teams who exemplify the highest caliber of public service and dedication in serving the people of Hawai‘i. The statewide program is administered by the Department of Human Resources Development.

“Public employees have made important contributions to our continuing efforts to improve the efficiency and quality of government services,” said Governor Green. “We are honored to work with such dedicated individuals and appreciate all they do each and every day.”

Governor Green presented the awards for:

2024 State Manager of the Year: Joanna Seto, Administrator, Department of Health

Administrator, Department of Health 2024 State Employee of the Year: Heidi Taogoshi, Registered Nurse, Department of Health

2024 State Team of the Year: UH Maui College Culinary Arts Team, University of Hawai‘i

The three winners were selected from 56 exceptional groups and individual nominees. A volunteer selection committee of four prominent members of the community carefully reviewed the 56 nomination packets and rated them according to defined categories. The committee presented their recommendations for the three awards to Governor Green.

At this year’s ceremony, Governor Green also recognized the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for Employee, Manager, and Team of the Year for their outstanding achievements due to the cancellation of the May 2020 ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 selection committee, selected the award recipients from 53 exceptional groups and individual nominees. They are:

2020 State Manager of the Year: Bonnie Kahakui, State Procurement Assistant Administrator, Department of Accounting and General Services

2020 State Employee of the Year: Janis Matsunaga, Entomologist, Department of Agriculture

2020 State Team of the Year: Corrections Programs Services – Education Branch, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“These individuals have selflessly given of themselves to enrich the lives of those they serve,” said Governor Green. “Their accomplishments perpetuate the aloha spirit and make our state a special place to live and work.”

Click here to read more about the 2024 and 2020 awardees.