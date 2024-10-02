Submit Release
Governor Newsom statement on the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum

Jennifer and I warmly congratulate President Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic inauguration. Her swearing-in marks a pivotal moment, not only for Mexico but for women and girls around the world, and presents a new opportunity to further deepen the strong and enduring ties between California and our southern neighbor. Guided by our shared history, cultural connections, and robust economic partnership, we look forward to collaborating with President Sheinbaum’s administration to tackle common challenges, advance climate collaboration, promote trade, and expand opportunities for the people of both Mexico and California.

Governor Gavin Newsom

