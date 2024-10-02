ICYMI: Carper Announces $10 Million for Beach Replenishment at Indian River Inlet Bridge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In case you missed it, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, recently announced that he had secured $10 million from the Bipartisan Instrastructure Law to support crucial beach restoration efforts north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. This area has seen two dune breaches this year, cutting off bridge access and causing flooding on the highway.

Alongside his funding announcement, Carper also highlighted provisions enacted by the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that would support restoration efforts.

Check out more in Coast TV, WBOC, Bay to Bay News, Cape Gazette, WDEL, Delaware Business Now, and Coastal Point or see more below:

Coast TV: $10 Million in federal funding secured for Indian River Inlet Beach replenishment

By: Kristina DeRobertis, Emma Aken

September 27, 2024

Delaware’s coastline is set for a big boost, with U.S. Senator Tom Carper announcing $10 million in federal funding to help restore the beaches north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

[…]

“Maintaining the dunes around the inlet is vital for protecting State Route 1 and the bridge from extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change,” Carper said. “This funding will help Delaware and the Army Corps of Engineers implement a long-term solution to safeguard these vital resources.”

[…]

The $10 million funding is part of a broader effort to protect Delaware’s low-lying coast from the growing threats of climate change.

WBOC: $10 Million in Federal Funds for Indian River Inlet Beach Replenishment

By: Sean Curtis

September 19, 2024

Delaware Senator Tom Carper has announced a federal allocation of $10 million for beach replenishment just north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

The area has seen two breaches in the past year alone, causing flooding on Coastal Highway. Delaware lawmakers, including Governor Carney, have sought long-term solutions to what appears to be an increasing problem on the coast of Sussex County.

On September 19th, Carper announced he had secured the $10 million in federal funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to aid in the replenishment.

“I am glad to work with our state and federal partners to help secure this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Senator Carper. “Maintenance of the north and south shores of the inlet is a critical component of the storm management systems that protect State Route 1 and the bridge from extreme weather and other impacts of climate change. This funding will help Delaware and the Army Corps of Engineers implement a long-term plan to secure the dunes and protect the infrastructure surrounding the Indian River Inlet Bridge.” […]

CAPE GAZETTE: Army Corps' top engineers working on inlet beach issue

By: Chris Flood

October 1, 2024

If everything goes as planned, in the name of protecting critical infrastructure, the north beach at the Indian River Inlet will be fortified with up to 800,000 cubic yards of sand over the course of the next two winters.

Federal and state officials gathered in the parking lot on the south side of the inlet Sept. 27 to show the bipartisan support behind the major project.

The dune along the north side of the inlet has been breached twice since March, most recently in August. Following that breach, the state – $15 million – and federal government – $10 million – announced $25 million has been secured to pump up to 800,000 cubic yards of sand along a mile-long stretch of the beach north of the inlet.

Sen. Tom Carper secured the federal monies. He said the project will protect critical infrastructure. Delaware can’t afford to lose the bridge, as tourism and agriculture are both helped by the bridge, he said.

WDEL: Update: $ from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law bound for Del. beach build-up effort

By: Staff

September 19, 2024

$10-million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law will go toward building up the beach north of the Indian River Inlet.

Waves have breached the dunes twice this year. At times, access to the bridge has been cut off.

Senator Tom Carper said Thursday that the funding will help the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers implement a long-term plan to protect the dunes and the nearby roadways. […]

DELAWARE BUSINESS NOW: Delaware gets $10 million in federal funding to replinish Indian River Inlet beach

By: Staff

September 20, 2024

U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, secured $10 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the beach replenishment project north of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. […]

COASTAL POINT: Indian River Inlet project getting $10M in federal funding

By: Susan Lyons

September 19, 2024

[…] “Carper also authored provisions that were enacted by the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23, 2022, to directly help the Indian River Inlet.” […]

###