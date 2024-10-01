Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,918 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 1509 Printer's Number 3692

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, providing for pregnant or postpartum restrictions, training, supports and reporting; in general administration relating to correctional institutions, further providing for State recording system relating to pregnant and postpartum incarcerated individuals or detainees; in county correctional institutions, further providing for establishment and for county recording system for pregnant and postpartum incarcerated individuals or detainees; repealing provisions relating to Department of Human Services facilities; and, in miscellaneous provisions relating to inmate confinement, further providing for healthy birth for incarcerated women, for cavity search and inspection restrictions, for training and education requirement and for postpartum recovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 1509 Printer's Number 3692

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more