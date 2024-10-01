House Bill 1509 Printer's Number 3692

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, providing for pregnant or postpartum restrictions, training, supports and reporting; in general administration relating to correctional institutions, further providing for State recording system relating to pregnant and postpartum incarcerated individuals or detainees; in county correctional institutions, further providing for establishment and for county recording system for pregnant and postpartum incarcerated individuals or detainees; repealing provisions relating to Department of Human Services facilities; and, in miscellaneous provisions relating to inmate confinement, further providing for healthy birth for incarcerated women, for cavity search and inspection restrictions, for training and education requirement and for postpartum recovery.

