Laser Photonics Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Laser Photonics Corp. ("Laser Photonics" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: LASE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On October 1, shares of Laser Photonics Corp. fell by more than 13% following a report from Capybara Research. The report claims that the company has been involved in a long-term fraud led by its founder and controlling shareholder, Dmitri Nikitin. According to Capybara, Laser Photonics has concealed crucial financial information from investors and engaged in misleading business practices.

Recently, Laser Photonics restated its financials, acknowledging that none of its last six reports can be deemed reliable. The short report also points out a recent private placement of shares at a price significantly lower than the current market value, indicating that the company may be aware of its unsustainable valuation.

