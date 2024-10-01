American Humane Rescue Team Deploys to Support Animal Rescue and Sheltering in the Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane , the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare practices, announced today that the Rescue Team has deployed to Georgia to support rescuing and sheltering efforts for animals affected by Hurricane Helene.



The American Humane Rescue Team consistently monitors for natural disasters and deploys first response units with state-of-the-art rescue vehicles to help animals in danger. Currently, the Rescue Team is deployed to South Georgia and will likely travel to North Carolina in the coming days to provide support for local officials working to rescue animals in flood waters.

“When our help is needed, the American Humane Rescue Team immediately responds,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “We are constantly monitoring for natural disasters, especially during hurricane season, and our expert team is dedicated to providing support and helping heal the community and the animals that call it home.”

American Humane’s Rescue Team was able to proactively prepare for the 2024 hurricane season thanks to a $125,000 grant from the PEDIGREE Foundation, which has worked closely with American Humane for the past several years in support of the organization’s animal rescue programs.

American Humane carefully monitors disaster situations around the country and works with local officials for requests for assistance before deploying resources in the most effective and efficient way possible. Providing care for stranded, injured, and lost animals in the wake of a natural disaster requires around-the-clock attention to the physical and mental well-being of each individual animal.

The American Humane Rescue Team was founded more than 100 years ago during World War I, when the U.S. Secretary of War requested assistance caring for injured horses in war-torn Europe. Since then, American Humane’s animal first responders have been on the ground for several disasters throughout our nation’s history, from Pearl Harbor, to 9/11, to the historic eastern Kentucky flooding of 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about the grant, or to support American Humane’s lifesaving work, please visit americanhumane.org/program/animal-rescue.

About American Humane

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X , and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

