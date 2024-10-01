O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time



Conference Call Date – Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its third quarter 2024 results as Wednesday, October 23, 2024, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The Company’s third quarter 2024 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the third quarter of 2024, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 560004. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through October 23, 2025.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of June 30, 2024, the Company operated 6,244 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

For further information contact: Investor Relations Contacts Mark Merz (417) 829-5878 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259 Media Contact Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709

