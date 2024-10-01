Elme Communities to Release Third Quarter 2024 Results on Monday, November 4th

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (“Elme”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, November 4, 2024. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a webcast presentation with slides. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:



USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 973-528-0011 Entry Code 848746 Webcast: ir.elmecommunities.com



Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 51315 Webcast Replay: ir.elmecommunities.com



About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Amy Hopkins

202-774-3253

ahopkins@elmecommunities.com

