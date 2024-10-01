Islanders asked to participate in substance use survey

CANADA, October 1 - Islanders are encouraged to take part in a new survey on substance use, knowledge and attitudes that will help shape the future of public health in the province.

The anonymous survey will be available throughout the month of October and is open to residents aged 16 and older to share their experiences and thoughts on substances, including tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, illegal drugs, and vaping. The information will help shape programs that benefit people and the entire community.

“Whether you’ve been impacted personally or have insights to share, your input will play a vital role in shaping public health strategies around substance use. Your participation will help ensure our efforts are tailored to the needs of our population and provide the best outcomes for all Islanders.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

“The survey aims to gather valuable information on trends, attitudes, and knowledge around multiple substances,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison. “The more we know, the better we can address the health and safety needs of our communities.”

The survey is completely anonymous. For more information and to participate in the survey, please visit Multi-Substance Survey . Participants are also eligible to win a $30 gift card, a 1 in 20 chance.

