Rescue, Relief and Recovery Operations Continue in Western North Carolina

Search and rescue efforts continue in Western North Carolina amidst simultaneous coordinated efforts to restore critical infrastructure and bring much needed food, water and other necessities to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“The response to this crisis so far has been a massive effort of coordination and logistics,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As emergency responders continue search and rescue operations in Western North Carolina, local, state, federal, private and non-profit partners continue to work in concert to provide food, water, shelter and other basic necessities for people in need. Simultaneously, thousands of private sector and government employees are working 24/7 to restore critical infrastructure including power, water, wastewater treatment, cellular phone service and internet connectivity.”

Food, Water and Commodity Points of Distribution

Efforts are underway to provide food, water and basic necessities to residents in affected communities, utilizing both ground resources and air drops from the NC National Guard. FEMA has delivered 18 trailers of food and water this morning and expects to have both a trailer of food and a trailer of water each delivered to 34 counties by the end of today. More than 20,000 people have been registered for assistance.

Buncombe County – Biltmore Baptist Church, 35 Clayton Road, Arden, NC 28704

McDowell County – Grace Community Church, 5182 Highway 70 West, Marion, NC 28752

Watauga County – First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607

Points of distribution for commodities have been established in each impacted county. These locations are also providing free public Wi-Fi for area residents. Seek information from local governments for counties not listed below:

Ashe County – Westwood Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School

Buncombe County – UNC-Asheville, Asheville Buncombe Tech Ferguson, WNC Ag. Center, Asheville-Buncombe Tech Conference Center, Biltmore Baptist Church, The Greens at Weaverville, Fletcher Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Catawba – Catawba Valley Community College Tarlton Complex

Henderson County – First Baptist Church Hendersonville, Greens at Hendersonville

Madison County – Madison County Cooperative Extension Service

McDowell County – Nebo Crossing Church, Grace Community Church

Mitchell County – First Baptist Spruce Pine

Polk County – Polk County High School

Rowan County – Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA

Watauga – Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Zionville VFD, Foscoe Christian Church, Watauga EOC, Holmes Convocation Center, Meat Camp Road, Town of Boone PD, First Baptist Boone.

Power Outages

Across the region, approximately 370,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than one million. Power has been restored to more than 600,000 customers.

Missing Persons

To report a missing person or request non-emergency support, please call NC 211 or 1-888-892-1162 if calling from out-of-state.

Shelters

A total of 25 shelters have been opened in Western North Carolina, housing 1,163 people. Plans are in place to open additional shelters as needed to accommodate additional needs.

Search and Rescue Operations

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Western North Carolina. Search and rescue teams, including 16 from other states with a total of 57 teams as far west as Colorado and as far north as New Hampshire, plus 18 federal teams, have rescued more than 440 people and evacuated an additional nearly 4,700. More than 400 people have been rescued by the NC National Guard. More than 110 pets have also been rescued.

Road Closures/Rail Service

Travel remains dangerous, with approximately 400 roads remain closed. NCDOT is asking people to refrain from unnecessary travel to or in Western North Carolina. The focus is on restoring primary roads and access to communities that have been isolated by damage. First responders also want to keep the roads as clear as possible to help ensure they may carry out all response missions. NCDOT has dispatched the following resources to assist with the recovery process:

1,500+ employees

1,500+ trucks, graders & backhoes/loaders

1,000+ chainsaws

8,000+ barricades & signs

Cellphone Provider Coverage

Cellphone providers are working to fix the damage and coverage issues caused by the storm and get stopgap solutions, such as temporary cell phone towers, in place and rapid progress is being made. Restoring communications is critical to saving lives, finding where people are and getting in supplies, and Governor Cooper been in constant contact with cellphone companies urging action and offering support. Please turn your cell phone off and restart it periodically to allow it to reconnect when a network is reestablished.

Fatalities

Forty-two storm-related deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina by Office of Chief Medical Examiner. We do expect that these numbers will continue to rise over the coming days. The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will continue to confirm numbers twice daily. If you have an emergency or believe that someone is in danger, please call 911. To report that you have been unable to reach a person in Western North Carolina, please call 211.

North Carolina National Guard Deployed

Gov. Cooper has activated more than 700 North Carolina National Guard soldiers and airmen to both conduct search and rescue operations and deliver critical supplies to Western North Carolina. As of Tuesday morning, 275 vehicles and 15 aircraft had been deployed in Western North Carolina to facilitate these missions.

Volunteers and Donations

Due to dangerous road conditions, and the need to maintain open routes for emergency operations, travel to Western North Carolina is strongly discouraged. Instead, consider the following options for donations and volunteer opportunities:

Storm Damage Cleanup

If your home has damages and you need assistance with clean up, please call Crisis Cleanup for access to volunteer organizations that can assist you at 844-965-1386.

Major Disaster Declaration and FEMA Assistance

President Biden approved Governor Cooper’s request for an expedited request declaring a Major Disaster for 25 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This declaration paves the way for Public Assistance to help our hard-hit local governments, as well as access to FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs. Homeowners and renters in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can apply.

North Carolinians may apply for Individual Assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 from 7am to 11pm daily or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app.

Additional Assistance

There is no right or wrong way to feel in response to the trauma of a hurricane. If you have been impacted by the storm and need someone to talk to, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990. Help is also available to anyone, anytime in English or Spanish through a call, text or chat to 988. Learn more at 988Lifeline.org.

If you are seeking a representative from the North Carolina Joint Information Center, please email ncempio@ncdps.gov or call 919-825-2599.

If you would like general information, access to resources, or answers to frequently asked questions, please visit ncdps.gov/helene.

If you are seeking information on resources for recovery help for a resident impacted from the storm, please email IArecovery@ncdps.gov.

