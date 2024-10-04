Wesley Allen is debuting a new Design Center in High Point, North Carolina

Wesley Allen's big reveal in High Point will feature a brand new Design Center, debuting for the first time during High Point Market. Wesley Allen’s new Hand-Hammered Royce Collection features customizable finishes and materials on its bed, canopy, ottoman, chair, and daybed pieces. Home Furnishings Industry expert, Agi Losonczi, joined Wesley Allen as their VP of Sales & Marketing, after a successful career and more than a decade supporting wholesale manufacturers in Southern California. To celebrate their new Design Center, Wesley Allen is hosting a special Social Hour, on Saturday October 26th, from 3-5pm in their 100 N Hamilton showroom which boasts over 14,000 sq-ft of design innovation. Wesley Allen’s remodeled showroom and new Design Center at 100 N Hamilton St is a beautiful addition to their home in High Point, NC and unlocks endless possibilities for custom furniture.

New Design Center debut will coincide with Wesley Allen's biggest launch of new designs in 15 years, and will feature 40+ finishes and 60+ fabrics.

At Wesley Allen, we have something for everyone. We are thrilled to invite the design community to experience our new iron or upholstered beds, barstools or dining chairs and our new Design Center.” — Agi Losonczi, Wesley Allen’s VP of Sales & Marketing

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wesley Allen , leaders in handcrafted designer iron furniture Made in the USA, is announcing exciting news about their brand new Design Center, debuting for the first time during High Point Market.With a big reveal planned for their new Design Center during High Point Market (Oct 26-30, 2024), that will coincide with Wesley Allen’s biggest launch in 15 years featuring 40+ finishes and 60+ fabrics. “At Wesley Allen, our skilled artisans bring out the unique character of our products by carefully hand-applying the finish of your choice to the iron furnishings you select and this is how we create the signature look that Wesley Allen is best known for. From truly exquisite iron beds, and fully upholstered beds to our wide range of barstools, our newest fabrics and finishes will allow for endless possibilities for customizing our furniture,” Agi Losonczi, Wesley Allen’s VP of Sales & Marketing , shared.“We are thrilled to share news of our Design Center and to invite the design and trade community to experience our completely remodeled showroom. Whether you are looking to design custom iron or upholstered beds, barstools or dining chairs —at Wesley Allen, we have something for everyone. With collections that elevate any setting and allow for individualizing your furniture to suit your clients' projects or your own personal tastes.“ Agi added that one of their team's largest goals when designing their showroom and building this innovative Design Center is to offer customized service to their trade customers when picking our beds and barstools. With a beautiful selection of the finest fabrics and finishes, to customize exquisite designs for luxury living.To celebrate their new Design Center, Wesley Allen is hosting a special Social Hour, on the first day of market, Saturday October 26th, from 3-5pm in their 100 N Hamilton showroom which boasts over 14,000 sq-ft of design innovation and is located in the popular Hamilton / Wren market district. Event hospitality will feature lite bites and champagne. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite “Please join us during High Point Market to meet our designer, Gabby Toro and to experience our recently remodeled space.” Wesley Allen’s team added, “Creating this space will allow for us to expand on our ability to give designers and dealers special one on one service. Where we can help them to brainstorm with limitless creativity and so they can touch the fabrics, and finishes, while also seeing all of our products in person.”Wesley Allen’s new Design Center is a beautiful addition to their home in North Carolina and unlocks endless possibilities to explore custom offerings. Custom selections including 40+ finishes and 60+ fabrics. Wesley Allen’s Design Center and custom program also allows for customer’s COM material. This exciting addition to their showroom provides an elevated experience for their retail, design and hospitality clients when selecting their handcrafted bar, dining and bedroom furniture.“We are extremely excited heading into the fall market and for attendees to discover the opulence of our Designer, Gabby Toro’s new Royce Collection. The Royce collection is our part of our biggest product launch in 15 years and features a stunning array of unique fabrics, that are paired with exquisitely hand-hammered and hand-brushed finishes, you simply have to see in person.” Wesley Allen’s team added their new Hand-Hammered Royce Collection features customizable finishes and materials on its bed, canopy, ottoman, chair, and daybed pieces.Gabby Toro, Wesley Allen’s Creative Director and their lead Designer, who balances Wesley Allen’s creative efforts while overseeing strategic marketing initiatives shared, “I have poured my heart and soul into these designs, and I couldn't be more excited with the outcome. After months of tireless work we have created an array of stunning new fabrics, finishes, and bed designs. As a proud member of the Wesley Allen family, I'm honored to be a part of crafting furniture that is not only beautiful but also highly sellable, thanks to its unique designs and exceptional quality. Our handmade iron pieces, unmatched by wood and other materials, are true statement pieces for any home. Each creation is meticulously designed to strike the perfect balance of strength and beauty, ensuring that your Wesley Allen piece will remain a treasured part of your home for years to come. I can't wait for everyone to experience the exquisite craftsmanship and our new Hand-Brushed finishes that we've brought to life.”For nearly five decades Wesley Allen has been designing and manufacturing handmade designer furniture that is handcrafted by the finest craftspeople in the USA. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, their legacy of innovation is renowned for their quality standards, to their unwavering commitment to the environment and to providing high-quality designer iron furniture that is marketable and affordable for today's trade buyers and the end-consumers.Lori Miller, President of LGC Interiors, who is an Award-winning Interior Designer & Showhouse Design-Star, commented, “Wesley Allen has been one of the staples in our industry for over 45 years. Handcrafting timeless designs that allow for a seamless experience that elevates your projects and your client’s homes. These days, it is difficult to find the same care and attention for our luxury clients expect so Wesley Allen is a natural fit where our expectations can be met.”Kicking off their High Point Market show, starting on Thursday, Oct 24th through Wednesday, Oct 30th from 8 am to 6 pm, Wesley Allen invites existing customers and new buyers to explore their newly remodeled showroom and Design Center, as their friendly & knowledgeable staff will be on hand to walk individuals or groups through the showroom and their extensive product offerings. To sign up new customers to Become A Dealer or to preview their collections ahead of the fall show access their 2024 Product Catalog or Find a Store Near You to discover their collections in person.Wesley Allen | HANDMADE designer furnitureWith over 48 years of expertise and a track record for superior quality, Wesley Allen is the leading manufacturer and designer of expressive and eclectic iron furniture. Our handcrafted designer iron furniture offers durability and versatility unmatched by other materials - making it the ultimate statement piece in the home. Our commitment to historic-quality standards, innovative designs, exceptional product lines, and the environment, keeps us focused on serving our clients in the most effective and efficient way possible. To learn more visit them online: https://wesleyallen.com/ “Our handmade designer iron furniture offers durability, versatility and is unmatched to materials — making our collections a statement piece for any home. Each of our products are thoughtfully designed to have the perfect balance of strength and beauty – that we design and build with the highest quality and standards. So that our customers can be assured and know your Wesley Allen piece is guaranteed to remain beautiful for years to come.”###

