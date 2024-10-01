Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,915 in the last 365 days.

New Savings on Prescriptions for Seniors Announced

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Medicare open enrollment period kicks off on October 15, and 65 million seniors will be signing up for their plans and benefits. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, there are new benefits that reduce the cost of prescriptions and vaccines, including a $2,000 cap on annual drug costs starting on January 1, 2025.

For the first time in history, thanks to the inflation Reduction Act, Medicare has the power to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors. “Lowering health care costs is an important way to address the high cost of living and keep families healthy” said Leslie Dach, Founder of Protect Our Care.

Lowering health care costs is an important way to address the high cost of living and keep families healthy. Dach continues: “Seniors will finally see an end to the broken system that allowed big drug companies to charge whatever they want for lifesaving medications and have more breathing room to pay for other essentials like groceries, gas, and rent.”

For more information, please visit https://www.Protectourcare.org.

Maddie Twomey
Protect Our Care
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
X
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Savings on Prescriptions for Seniors Announced

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more