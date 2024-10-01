New Savings on Prescriptions for Seniors Announced

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Medicare open enrollment period kicks off on October 15, and 65 million seniors will be signing up for their plans and benefits. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, there are new benefits that reduce the cost of prescriptions and vaccines, including a $2,000 cap on annual drug costs starting on January 1, 2025.For the first time in history, thanks to the inflation Reduction Act, Medicare has the power to negotiate lower drug prices for seniors. “Lowering health care costs is an important way to address the high cost of living and keep families healthy” said Leslie Dach, Founder of Protect Our Care.Lowering health care costs is an important way to address the high cost of living and keep families healthy. Dach continues: “Seniors will finally see an end to the broken system that allowed big drug companies to charge whatever they want for lifesaving medications and have more breathing room to pay for other essentials like groceries, gas, and rent.”For more information, please visit https://www.Protectourcare.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.