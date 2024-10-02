Joyce Willard Teal Introduces Learning 1, 2, 3’s with Seth and Friends: Educational Adventure into the World of Numbers

Learning 1,2 3's With Seth and Friends

There is no limit to how much children can learn by interacting with Learning A, B, C, with Seth.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed children’s author Joyce Willard Teal proudly announces the release of her latest book, Learning 1, 2, 3’s with Seth and Friends . This delightful and imaginative story introduces young readers to the fundamentals of counting, turning numbers into a playful journey filled with excitement and discovery.In Learning 1, 2, 3’s with Seth and Friends, children embark on an adventure with Seth and his diverse group of friends as they explore the world of numbers. Vibrant illustrations and captivating scenarios bring each number to life, making learning a dynamic and joyful experience for young minds."Numbers are the building blocks of so much knowledge, and I wanted to create a book that makes this first step into education fun and engaging," said Joyce Willard Teal. "Seth and his friends bring a sense of wonder and adventure to counting, and I hope this book sparks a lifelong love of learning in every child who reads it."With interactive elements designed to invite active participation, the book serves as a valuable resource for parents and educators alike. Through counting games and real-world examples, Learning 1, 2, 3’s with Seth and Friends makes early numeracy fun, accessible, and enjoyable for children.Praise for Learning 1, 2, 3’s with Seth and FriendsParents and educators are already raving about the book’s creative approach to teaching numbers. "Not only is my child learning to count, but they’re genuinely excited to explore numbers in everyday life," said one parent. "This book is a must-have for any child’s library.

Legal Disclaimer:

