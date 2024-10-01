Gamisodes Launches Playable TV Episodes, Digital Ownership Made Possible by Sui

Via a partnership with Sui original contributor Mysten Labs, Gamisodes releases remastered mobile-playable episodes of Inspector Gadget with digital rewards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mysten Labs, a web3 infrastructure company and the original contributor to the Sui blockchain, today announced a partnership with Gamisodes, a streaming platform that transforms classic TV episodes into playable games. As of today, Gamisodes has launched the first remastered playable episode of the beloved animated classic, Inspector Gadget, which incorporates digital assets powered by Sui’s blockchain technology.

Gamisodes has remastered episodes from the 1983 television series, Inspector Gadget, and transformed them into playable mobile games, allowing players to own unique pieces of pop culture history. Through the use of Sui’s innovative features, players can engage in immersive gameplay and will be provided with seamless digital ownership by unlocking exclusive in-game assets including avatars and collectibles.

“Interactive entertainment is a perfect example of the innovative technologies we want to empower through the decentralized internet,” said Adeniyi Abidoun, CPO and Co-Founder of Mysten Labs. “Gamisodes is bringing the proof of digital ownership concept on-chain, which is a pivotal step in empowering creators to continue building more engaging decentralized experiences.”

The first three episodes of Inspector Gadget will be available to play for free through the Gamisodes application available on iOS and Android in all territories worldwide. Following episodes will be released over the next several months, during which players will be rewarded with exclusive virtual store items, virtual and live events, giveaways, and surprise guests. The first episode will feature single player gameplay, with further gameplay structure to be revealed soon.

“Audiences today crave deeper, more engaging forms of entertainment, and we’re excited to deliver exactly that. Gamisodes blends storytelling with mobile-first, interactive gameplay, creating an experience that’s not just watched, but played and owned,” said Davis Brimer, Founder & CEO of Gamisodes. “Thanks to Sui’s innovative blockchain technology, the ownership aspect is seamless and secure.”

For additional information on pricing and upcoming releases, please visit https://gamisodes.com.

About Gamisodes

For digitally native audiences that are left wanting more interactive and engaging entertainment, Gamisodes is a first-of-its-kind interactive entertainment platform that streams TV entertainment and mobile gameplay within a single offering. Unlike services that keep TV and interactive separate, as two distinct experiences, Gamisodes brings them together – delivering the next stage in the evolution of streaming: TV Episode Gameplay. Gamisodes’ flagship interactive show, the OG 1980s classic Inspector Gadget, is out now on the free Gamisodes app – available on iOS and Android. To learn more: https://gamisodes.com

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. To learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. To learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

Contact

Lexi Wangler

Mysten Labs

lexi.wangler@mystenlabs.com

