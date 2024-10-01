ReVisionz Announces Strategic Expansion of Materials Management Practice to Support Growing Market Demand

A leader in the digital enablement of physical assets adds two experts to enhance Materials Management and digital enablement lifecycle services

Calgary, Alberta , Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz, a trusted leader in asset information management (AIM) consulting and digital technology implementations, announced the addition of two senior specialists and the expansion of its Materials Management practice.



ReVisionz

This strategic expansion aims to support the evolving competitive requirements of owner-operators in process industries, particularly as demand increases for synergies with Digital Project Execution, Enterprise Asset Management, and Digital Operations.

To help drive the expanded practice, ReVisionz welcomes Chuck Gill – Associate Partner, Materials Management and Digital Enablement Solutions – and Clayton Cooper – Associate Partner, Materials Management Solutions. With over 60 years of combined experience, the two bring an unparalleled depth of expertise to ReVisionz.

“We are excited about the expertise Chuck and Clayton bring to our team,” says Garry Gandza - Managing Partner and President of ReVisionz. “These strategic additions bolster our practice and enable us to meet industries’ growing demand for value-based, comprehensive, and integrated Materials Management and digital enablement solutions across the physical asset lifecycle.”

“I look forward to supporting clients on their digital journeys,” said Gill. “We're witnessing an increased interest from owner-operators to have control and visibility over the full Materials Management lifecycle."

The expanded practice will address several external drivers and demands, including the impact of incorrect or missing materials data on projects and operations & maintenance, the need for a single source of truth in materials transparency, and the need for integrated planning.

“I feel like my whole career has been building towards this opportunity,” said Cooper. “With the capabilities of today’s technology, owner-operators are eager to integrate and optimize their existing Materials Management processes and our team at ReVisionz is the perfect partner to provide expert guidance.”

With a strong focus on data ownership and governance across organizations, ReVisionz aims to help clients avoid high materials and labor costs, misaligned needs and delivery dates, excess or incorrect inventory, and delays or outages from missing materials.

Through this expansion, ReVisionz is set to further cement its position as a trusted partner for owner-operators seeking to optimize their current Materials Management and digital enablement challenges and opportunities.

About Materials Management at ReVisionz

Effective Materials Management optimizes resource use, reduces costs, improves production efficiency, and ensures materials availability. The result: enhanced overall operational efficiency in industrial settings

ReVisionz’s expanded practice will help clients ensure materials are bought, received, allocated, and managed as cost-effectively as possible. This will help owners manage cash flow more efficiently and reduce waste.

About ReVisionz

Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership, by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage, and discreet manufacturing.

###

Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Marketing Communications Manager

1-855-444-8184

adam.singfield@revisionz.com



ReVisionz USA













Attachment

ReVisionz Announces Strategic Expansion of Materials Management Practice to Support Growing Market Demand A leader in the digital enablement of physical assets adds two experts to enhance Materials Management and digital enablement lifecycle services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.