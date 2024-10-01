Norton Rose Fulbright expands financial services practice with investment funds partner in New York

New York, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Michael Aluko has joined its financial services and regulation practice as a partner in New York. Michael counsels clients on investment management, private investment funds, derivatives and regulatory matters.

Michael works across a broad range of fund sizes and asset classes, particularly private equity, venture capital and real estate. He also advises institutional investors and sponsors on structuring, regulatory and legal issues impacting various private investment funds, including management and upper tier compensation arrangements.

Michael’s experience representing both investors and sponsors allows him to provide clients with holistic advice on either side of the negotiation. His clients range from global institutions to entrepreneurs in the sports, entertainment, real estate and tech industries as they pursue joint ventures, invest in various private funds or launch private funds and special purpose vehicles of their own.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Michael has a highly regarded practice that closely aligns with many of our strategic initiatives. His arrival underscores our focus on further expanding our financial services offering in key markets for investors.”

Andrew Lom, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Financial Services and Global Head of Private Wealth, commented:

“Michael possesses unique experience as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs, athletes and other impressive clients in their personal investments, cobranding deals and strategic matters. His strong business acumen and investment funds capabilities complement our recognized financial services and regulation practice.”

Michael, who joins the firm from Goodwin Proctor, said:

“I am excited to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s dynamic financial services and regulation practice, which advises clients on the structuring and formation of all types of investment funds across asset classes and other aspects of fund work and investment management, including the representation of investors into such funds. My broad range of clients will appreciate the firm’s global network and full-service capabilities.”

Earlier in his career, Michael was lead counsel at SECOR Asset Management and assistant general counsel at Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He also served as in-house counsel at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Société Générale.

Licensed in New York and Texas, Michael earned his law degree from New York Law School and his bachelor’s degree from Baruch College.

