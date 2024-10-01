QuisLex COO Sirisha Gummaregula among Corporate Counsel Business Journal’s 2024 50 Women to Watch

List names 50 of the most influential women working to improve the legal industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, announces company chief operating officer Sirisha Gummaregula is included among Corporate Counsel Business Journal’s 2024 50 Women to Watch. Published on September 19, the second annual list includes 50 of the “most influential women working to improve the industry with their dedication to the success of their team and company, as well as to commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, mentorship and professional and personal development,” according to CCBJ.



During her nearly 10 years as an M&A attorney at a prestigious AmLaw 100 law firm, Gummaregula earned a reputation for helping parties across the table find common ground to get a deal done. She then moved in-house to a Fortune 500 company where she was on the succession path to key leadership roles. Seeing an unmet need in the legal ecosystem, she chose to explore a new approach and took the risk of co-launching a startup designed to be a disrupter in the legal industry.

In 2004, Gummaregula co-founded QuisLex, carving a unique path as a female legal technology entrepreneur and COO, guiding the company to ongoing growth and success. Under her steady leadership, the independently owned QuisLex has grown significantly, with multiple locations in the United States and offices in Germany, India and the Netherlands, and has earned a reputation among clients for its valued expertise and exceptional quality.

“Throughout her career, Sirisha has been regarded for breaking new ground, defying the odds and charting her own path. While having already accomplished much, she constantly looks for ways to challenge herself and her team,” says Brian Corbin, vice president of legal solutions and operational excellence. “To say we’re proud of Sirisha and all her professional accomplishments is an understatement. With immense gratitude for her leadership and contributions, all of us at QuisLex congratulate her for this latest, very well-deserved recognition.”

Gummaregula was recognized as one of CCBJ’s 2024 50 Women to Watch for her leadership and mentoring, always aiming to help others achieve their professional ambitions. As the legal industry undergoes seismic shifts from generative AI and new client demands, Gummaregula remains committed to innovation and continuous learning, trying new technology and processes. She embodies a bold, decisive approach to always seeking more and an unerring conviction to help others realize their true potential as well.

