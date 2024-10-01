enerQUALITY Ushers in New Era as OHBA Acquisition Expands Training Opportunities for Home Builders

OHBA and enerQUALITY to Collaborate on Industry-Wide Training Hub Focused on Energy Efficiency and High-Performance Building Standards

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enerQUALITY, Ontario’s leading certifier of high-performance programs, is thrilled to announce its acquisition by the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA). With this strategic development, enerQUALITY will become the cornerstone of a newly formed external training hub, designed to address the growing demand for industry-wide training in energy efficiency, sustainability, and high-performance building standards.



For over 25 years, enerQUALITY has led the way in market transformation and capacity building, advancing the industry in constructing energy-efficient homes. Having certified more than 120,000 homes across the province through respected programs like ENERGY STAR®, Net Zero for Homes, and the EnerGuide Rating System, enerQUALITY continues to set industry standards. Now, under full ownership of OHBA, this collaboration is poised to further enhance its focus on delivering high-quality, in-demand training to meet the evolving needs of Ontario’s residential construction and renovation sectors.

“A New Chapter in Education”

enerQUALITY will continue to build on its long-standing partnership with OHBA, expanding beyond energy efficiency and high-performance building to focus on comprehensive training and education for industry professionals. The learning hub will serve home builders, renovators, related trades, homeowners, and prospective buyers, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to meet Ontario’s building standards and environmental goals.

“Our goal is to remain a trusted partner to Ontario home builders by continuing to deliver voluntary certification programs while addressing the industry’s demand for advanced training,” said Rose Benedetto, Managing Director of enerQUALITY. “This next step enables us to further our mission of supporting the home building industry by building capacity, which enables the building industry to adapt to evolving regulations, innovation, and market demands.”

OHBA’s Strategic Vision for Growth

The acquisition aligns with OHBA CEO Scott Andison’s vision for the organization’s growth strategy. Since assuming his role in April 2024, Andison has emphasized expanding member services and advocating for innovation within the building industry. enerQUALITY’s leadership in energy efficiency certification will now contribute to OHBA’s broader goal of delivering top-tier training that enhances professional development in Ontario’s homebuilding sector.

The Future of Energy-Efficient Building in Ontario

With this acquisition, enerQUALITY is poised to offer even greater value to Ontario’s homebuilding community. By merging expertise in certification with an expanded training framework, the company will address the changing landscape of home construction, ensuring builders are equipped to meet future challenges in energy efficiency and environmental stewardship.

About enerQUALITY

enerQUALITY is Canada’s number one certifier of voluntary energy-efficient homes in Ontario, delivering marketing transformation programs like ENERGY STAR® for New Homes, Net Zero, and the EnerGuide Rating System. Over the past two decades, enerQUALITY has helped builders deliver more sustainable and high-performance homes, certifying over 120,000 homes and consistently raising the bar for building standards.

Contact: Rose Benedetto, Managing Director enerQUALITY rose@enerquality.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.