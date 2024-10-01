USDA Announces October 2024 Lending Rates for Agricultural Producers

1400 Independence Ave. SW

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced loan interest rates for October 2024, which are effective Oct. 1, 2024. USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs.

“I encourage our lenders and borrowers alike to work with our local offices and our cooperators to capitalize fully on the existing flexibilities in these important programs,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

Operating, Ownership and Emergency Loans FSA offers farm ownership, operating, and emergency loans with favorable interest rates and terms to help eligible agricultural producers, whether multi-generational, long-time, or new to the industry, obtain financing needed to start, expand, or maintain a family agricultural operation.

Interest rates for Operating and Ownership loans for October 2024 are as follows:

FSA also offers guaranteed loans through commercial lenders at rates set by those lenders. To access an interactive online, step-by-step guide through the farm loan process, visit the Loan Assistance Tool on farmers.gov.

Commodity and Storage Facility Loans Additionally, FSA provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade on-farm storage facilities and purchase handling equipment and loans that provide interim financing to help producers meet cash flow needs without having to sell their commodities when market prices are low. Funds for these loans are provided through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and are administered by FSA.

Farm Loan Program Process Improvement FSA recently announced significant changes to Farm Loan Programs through the Enhancing Program Access and Delivery for Farm Loans rule. These policy changes took effect Sept. 25, 2024 and are designed to better assist borrowers to make strategic investments in the enhancement or expansion of their agricultural operations.

FSA also has a significant initiative underway to streamline and automate the Farm Loan Program customer-facing business process. FSA has made various improvements including:

The Online Loan Application, an interactive, guided application that is paperless and provides helpful features, including an electronic signature option, the ability to attach supporting documents, such as tax returns, complete a balance sheet, and build a farm operating plan.

The Loan Assistance Tool that provides customers with an interactive online, step-by-step guide to identifying the direct loan products that may be a fit for their business needs and to understanding the application process.

An online direct loan repayment feature that relieves borrowers from the necessity of calling, mailing, or visiting a local Service Center to pay a loan installment.

A simplified direct loan paper application, reduced from 29 pages to 13 pages.

A new educational hub with farm loan resources and videos.

The Distressed Borrowers Assistance Network, a national initiative aimed at providing personalized support to financially distressed farmers and ranchers. The network connects borrowers with individualized assistance to help them regain financial stability.

More Information Since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed by President Biden in August 2022, USDA’s Farm Service Agency has provided approximately $2.4 billion in immediate assistance to more than 43,900 distressed borrowers. Visit the program webpage for more information.

To learn more about FSA programs, producers can contact their local USDA Service Center. Producers can also prepare maps for acreage reporting as well as manage farm loans and view other farm records data and customer information by logging into their farmers.gov account. Producers without an account can sign up today.

FSA helps America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners invest in, improve, protect and expand their agricultural operations through the delivery of agricultural programs for all Americans. FSA implements agricultural policy, administers credit and loan programs, and manages conservation, commodity, disaster recovery and marketing programs through a national network of state and county offices and locally elected county committees. For more information, visit fsa.usda.gov.

