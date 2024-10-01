Cannabis task force seizes $2.3 million in illegal cannabis and toxic pesticides

The UCETF enforcement action — led by DCC and with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement partners — occurred in the Coliseum neighborhood of Oakland. In addition to the illegally cultivated cannabis and plants, UCETF seized multiple bags of an illegal pesticide.

The pesticide was identified by the Alameda County Agricultural Commission as containing isoprocarb, an unregistered pesticide that is toxic if inhaled or swallowed. Authorities also discovered other potentially harmful substances, including unidentified liquids and additional illegal pesticides, including one labeled “Golden Eagle.”

“This operation clearly demonstrates our commitment to protecting consumer safety and holding those who threaten it accountable,” said DCC Chief of Law Enforcement, Bill Jones. “We are grateful for our state and local partners, including the Department of Pesticide Regulation and Alameda County Agricultural Commission. Their invaluable insight and expertise, combined with the shared goal to combat illegal activities were instrumental in the success of the operation.”

“We appreciate the effective partnership with UCETF and the Alameda County Agricultural Commissioner to address illegal pesticide use and support our enforcement efforts to protect the public,” said Department of Pesticide Regulation Deputy Director of Enforcement Ken Everett. “It is critical that any pesticide used on cannabis is registered and all laws and regulations are followed. Enforcing these laws protects people and the environment from potential risks and impacts associated with pesticide use.”

During this operation, UCETF removed 116.95 pounds of processed cannabis flower and 2,652 cannabis plants that were cultivated in an industrial building, along with several containers of harmful pesticides. One person was arrested for the unlicensed cultivation of cannabis, unlicensed possession of cannabis for sale, maintaining a drug house, and possession of an unregistered pesticide.

“UCETF is dedicated to strengthening the licensed cannabis industry by using a multi-agency strategy to disrupt illegal cannabis operations,” said UCETF Chief Policy Coordinator Jaydeep Bhatia. “Unlicensed cannabis, often grown with unknown illegal chemicals, threatens consumer safety and undermines the legal market. This operation marks another key move in targeting illegal operators.”

The UCETF enforcement action was led by DCC with the assistance of taskforce partners from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Local partners from the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, Alameda County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department also supported the enforcement action.

If you have information concerning an illegal cannabis operation, please submit a complaint on DCC’s website.

Taking down illicit cannabis

Governor Newsom has directed state agencies to aggressively target the organized criminal enterprises involved in the illicit cannabis market. These illegal schemes not only threaten California’s legal cannabis market, but the use of illegal pesticides and unregulated practices harm California’s environment and water quality. California is also focused on ending the exploitation of vulnerable workers at these sites, who are often victims of labor violations and human trafficking.

A unified strategy across California

In 2022, Governor Newsom created the UCETF to further align state efforts and increase cannabis enforcement coordination between state, local, and federal partners. The enforcement actions protect consumer and public safety, safeguard the environment, and deprive illegal cannabis operators and transnational criminal organizations of illicit revenue that harms consumers and undercuts the regulated cannabis market in California.

Since its inception, UCETF has seized over $465 million in unlicensed cannabis by serving 309 search warrants. The task force has also eradicated 470,435 illegal cannabis plants, seized 150 illegal firearms, and arrested 38 individuals.

To learn more about the legal California cannabis market, state licenses, and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov.

